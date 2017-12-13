METALS-Copper largely steady ahead of expected U.S. rate hike

(Adds comment, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper trading was little changed on Wednesday, as volumes thinned throughout the complex in the lead-up to holidays and ahead of a U.S. monetary policy meeting which may spell out higher interest rates. "Price action is likely to remain subdued as traders look ahead to key events later this week," ANZ said in a report. FUNDAMENTALS * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,675.50 a tonne, as of 0534 GMT, having closed little changed in the previous session. Prices have found a base around $6,500, but have run into resistance at the 100-day moving average around $6,690. Volumes were light with less than 1000 lots of turnover on the benchmark contract. * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose by half a percent to 52,180 yuan ($7,881) a tonne. * GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore said on Tuesday its battery minerals, especially cobalt, should spur profit in 2017 and beyond in an update for investors that also promised to grow the business, especially through partnerships. * ZINC: Glencore said next year's zinc production would be roughly steady at just over one million tonnes, although it will start to ramp up some capacity. * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japanese machinery orders rose more than expected in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday, rebounding after a big fall in the prior month in a sign capital spending will remain resilient. * BAUXITE: Paris-based miner AMR began production at its Guinean bauxite mine on Tuesday, aiming to produce between 6 million and 10 million tonnes a year of the aluminium ore, the company said. * LEAD: Seasonally strong demand from battery makers, tight supplies caused by mine shutdowns and dwindling inventories in London Metal Exchange warehouses are expected to sustain lead prices, which recently hit six-year highs. * SHFE: Lead and zinc climbed 1.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively, buoyed by a crackdown on polluters in China's Henan and Hunan provinces. * MARKETS: U.S. stock futures, Treasury yields and the dollar fell on Wednesday as Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in a bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama, while Asian shares edged up as crude oil futures took back lost ground. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov 1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct 1000 Euro zone Employment Q3 1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov 1900 Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision 1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0530 GMT Three month LME copper 6675 Most active ShFE copper 52190 Three month LME aluminium 2020 Most active ShFE aluminium 14265 Three month LME zinc 3145 Most active ShFE zinc 25095 Three month LME lead 2509 Most active ShFE lead 19150 Three month LME nickel 11160 Most active ShFE nickel 89910 Three month LME tin 19140 Most active ShFE tin 135010 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 615.08 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1278.94 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 397.04 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 -1048.8 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 2289.47 ($1 = 6.6207 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)