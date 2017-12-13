FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper largely steady ahead of expected U.S. rate hike
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Advocates ready legal fight with FCC on net neutrality
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Trump signs government ban on Kaspersky software
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
Bitcoin euphoria puts other retail bets in shade
December 13, 2017 / 2:59 AM / in an hour

METALS-Copper largely steady ahead of expected U.S. rate hike

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    MELBOURNE, Dec 13 (Reuters) - London copper trading was
little changed on Wednesday, as volumes thinned throughout the
complex in the lead-up to holidays and ahead of a U.S. monetary
policy meeting which may spell out higher interest rates.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME: London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.1
percent at $6,666.50 a tonne, as of 0247 GMT, having closed
little changed in the previous session. Prices have found a base
around $6,500, but have run into resistance at the 100-day
moving average around $6,690.
    * SHFE: Shanghai Futures Exchange copper rose by
half a percent to 52,180 yuan ($7,881) a tonne.
    * GLENCORE: Miner and trader Glencore said on
Tuesday its battery minerals, especially cobalt, should spur
profit in 2017 and beyond in an update for investors that also
promised to grow the business, especially through partnerships. 
    * ZINC: Glencore said next year's zinc production would be
roughly steady at just over one million tonnes, although it will
start to ramp up some capacity.
    * JAPAN ECONOMY: Japanese machinery orders rose more than
expected in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday,
rebounding after a big fall in the prior month in a sign capital
spending will remain resilient.
    * BAUXITE: Paris-based miner AMR began production at its
Guinean bauxite mine on Tuesday, aiming to produce between 6
million and 10 million tonnes a year of the aluminium ore, the
company said.
    * LEAD: Seasonally strong demand from battery makers, tight
supplies caused by mine shutdowns and dwindling inventories in
London Metal Exchange warehouses are expected to sustain lead
prices, which recently hit six-year highs. 
    * SHFE: Lead and zinc climbed 1.8 percent
and 0.9 percent respectively, buoyed by a crackdown on polluters
in China's Henan and Hunan provinces. 
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares were treading water in early trade on
Wednesday as crude oil futures steadied after a selloff, while a
widely expected interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve
underpinned the dollar.     
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0700 Germany Wholesale price index Nov
    1000 Euro zone Industrial production Oct
    1000 Euro zone Employment Q3
    1330 U.S. Consumer prices Nov   
    1900 Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision 
    1930 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news briefing 
  
    PRICES    
   
 BASE METALS PRICES            0255 GMT         
 Three month LME copper                     6667
 Most active ShFE copper                   52140
 Three month LME aluminium                2019.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                14255
 Three month LME zinc                     3134.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                     25055
 Three month LME lead                       2514
 Most active ShFE lead                     19195
 Three month LME nickel                    11155
 Most active ShFE nickel                   89800
 Three month LME tin                       19100
 Most active ShFE tin                     135150
                                                
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                          
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3   630.68
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3  -1259.4
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3   429.49
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3  -1023.7
                                               4
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3  2201.16
                                         
 

($1 = 6.6207 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

