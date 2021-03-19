METALS-Copper loses ground as fiery U.S.-China meeting fuels caution

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from HANOI)

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell alongside global stock markets on Friday after a confrontation between Chinese and U.S. diplomats set a negative tone for relations between the two countries during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Markets are also unsettled after a rapid rise in U.S. bond yields turned investors cautious, taking some heat from rallies in equities, oil and industrial metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which reached a decade high of $9,617 a tonne last month, was at $8,979 at 1201 GMT, down 0.8% for the day and 1.1% for the week.

Rising demand and tight supply mean the rally will likely resume, but not immediately, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“There’s a little too much uncertainty going on to kick off the rally again just yet,” he said. “But the underlying fundamentals in copper remain strong.”

CLASH: The first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration saw a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides rebuking the other’s policies.

MARKETS: Chinese shares fell by around 2%. U.S. bond yields edged off Thursday’s 14-month highs. Oil stabilised after a 7% slide.

VACCINES: Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots on Friday.

STOCKS: Copper inventories in the LME system rose by 12,300 tonnes to 104,950 tonnes and Shanghai Futures Exchange stocks by 15,578 tonnes to 187,372 tonnes in the week to Friday. CU-STX-SGHMCUSTX-TOTAL

CHINA PREMIUM: Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums fell to $67 from $77 in late February, signalling weaker demand for overseas metal. SMM-CUYP-CN

ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium was up 0.3% at $2,222 a tonne and 2.3% higher this week after reaching a 2-1/2-year high of $2,249.50 on Wednesday.

STOCKS/SPREAD: Inventories in LME warehouses have leaped to almost 2 million tonnes from 1.3 million tonnes on March 8, pushing cash aluminium to a steep discount against the three-month contract. MALSTX-TOTAL

OTHER METALS: LME zinc was flat at $2,793 a tonne, nickel gained 0.4% to $16,105, lead rose 0.7% to $1,935.50 and tin was 1.9% lower at $25,350.