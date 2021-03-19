METALS-Copper loses ground as U.S.-China meeting fuels caution

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell with global stock markets on Friday after a confrontation between Chinese and U.S. diplomats set a negative tone for relations between the two countries during Joe Biden’s presidency.

Markets are also unsettled after a rapid rise in U.S. bond yields turned investors cautious, taking some heat from rallies in equities, oil and industrial metals.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME), which reached a decade high of $9,617 a tonne last month, was at $9,017.50 in official trading, down 0.4% for the day and around 0.7% for the week.

Rising demand and tight supply mean the rally will likely resume, but not immediately, said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“There’s a little too much uncertainty going on to kick off the rally again just yet,” he said. “But the underlying fundamentals in copper remain strong.”

CLASH: The first high-level U.S.-China meeting of the Biden administration saw a fiery start on Thursday, with both sides rebuking the other’s policies.

MARKETS: Chinese shares slipped by around 2%. U.S. bond yields edged off Thursday’s 14-month highs. Benchmark Brent oil was off 0.85% after a 7% slide on Thursday.

VACCINES: Nearly a dozen countries resumed use of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 shots on Friday.

STOCKS: Copper inventories in the LME system rose by 12,300 tonnes to 104,950 tonnes and Shanghai Futures Exchange stocks by 15,578 tonnes to 187,372 tonnes in the week to Friday. CU-STX-SGHMCUSTX-TOTAL

CHINA PREMIUM: Chinese Yangshan copper import premiums fell to $67 from $77 in late February, signalling weaker demand for overseas metal. SMM-CUYP-CN

ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium was up 0.3% at $2,223 a tonne, up 2.3% on the week, after reaching a 2-1/2-year high of $2,249.50 on Wednesday.

COLUMN: Aluminium is being rattled by signs of a “green” disruption in China, writes Andy Home.

STOCKS/SPREAD: Inventories in LME warehouses have leaped to almost 2 million tonnes from 1.3 million tonnes on March 8, pushing cash aluminium to a steep discount against the three-month contract. MALSTX-TOTAL

OTHER METALS: LME zinc was up 0.2% at $2,798 a tonne, nickel gained 0.8% to $16,171, lead rose 0.9% to $1,941 and tin was 1.9% lower at $25,350.