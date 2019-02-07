METALS-Copper loses ground on persisting concern over global growth

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates with official prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices eased on Thursday as worries over global economic growth remained to the fore, with aluminium also weakening after a major producer warned about softer demand.

Zinc, however, bucked the trend as an environmental crackdown in China created shortages of refined metal.

A steady drum beat of weak economic data in recent weeks, including in top metals consumer China, has stoked fears of a global recession.

Industrial output in Europe’s biggest economy, Germany, registered an unexpected fourth consecutive monthly decline in December, data showed on Thursday.

“The macro concerns are still very much there,” said BMO Capital Markets analyst Kash Kamal.

“The surprise has come from emerging markets countries apart from China. While Europe is weak, the hopes were for EM ex-China to remain relatively robust, but that’s weakened as well.”

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 0.5 percent to $6,246 a tonne in official open outcry trading, having reached a two-month high in the previous session.

Trading remained subdued, with markets in China closed for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

* NORSK HYDRO: Norwegian aluminium producer Norsk Hydro warned that an uncertain economic outlook could sap demand in the coming year.

Benchmark LME aluminium dropped 0.8 percent to $1,891 a tonne in official rings.

* ZINC: LME zinc was the only LME metal in positive territory, trading 0.4 percent higher at $2,715.50 a tonne in official activity after hitting a seven-month high on Tuesday. LME on-warrant inventories - those not earmarked for delivery - have tumbled to their lowest since October 2007.

“Refined metal stocks are dwindling and Beijing is cracking down on Chinese smelters, which is creating something of a bottleneck for concentrates flowing through to refined metal,” Kamal said.

* NICKEL: LME nickel, untraded in official rings, was bid down 0.2 percent at $12,900 a tonne after touching $13,350 on Wednesday, its highest since Aug. 31, partly on worries about top producer Vale.

“Vale concerns continue to lend an element of support to nickel, not in the sense that the company’s nickel supply is in any way imperilled, but more on concern about the fines and operational restrictions that could be imposed on the company by the Brazilian government,” INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note, referring to last month’s collapse of a dam controlled by the Brazilian mining company.

* DOLLAR: Weighing on the complex was a stronger dollar index, making dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies.

* OTHER PRICES: Lead fell 0.2 percent to $2,085 a tonne in official trading while tin was unchanged at $21,000.