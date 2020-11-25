METALS-Copper near 7-year high on Biden transition, vaccine hopes, low China stocks

Nov 25 (Reuters) - London copper climbed on Wednesday to its highest in nearly seven years, as U.S. political stability, COVID-19 vaccine developments and China demand boosted investor confidence.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden beginning his transition to the White House ends weeks of post-election political uncertainty in the world’s biggest economy, while his $2 trillion climate plan would see rising demand for copper.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.9% to $7,360 a tonne, a level unseen since January 2014.

The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit a 33-month high at 55,100 yuan ($8,372.08) a tonne.

Boosting investor sentiment were also developments on the coronavirus vaccine front and low copper inventories in China, the world’s biggest consumer of the metal.

Copper stocks in ShFE warehouses CU-STX-SGH were at their lowest since December 2014 at 96,766 tonnes, while premiums for imported copper into the country CU-BMPBW-SHMET were at a one-month high of $53 a tonne, indicating improving demand.

AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Moderna have all reported positive results in their coronavirus vaccine trials.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global zinc market surplus in September rose to 33,100 tonnes from 31,500 tonnes in August, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group showed.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks made early gains, following a world rally overnight that saw the Dow Jones benchmark crack 30,000 for the first time as investors cheered a dramatically improved global outlook.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 US Durable Goods Oct

1330 US GDP 2nd Estimate Q3

1330 US Initial Jobless Clm Weekly

1500 US Consumption Adjusted MM Oct

1500 US U Mich Sentiment Final Nov

1500 US New Home Sales-Units Oct

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee will release

minutes from its November 4-5 policy meeting