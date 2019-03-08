METALS-Copper nearly flat; set for weekly decline on supply pressure

SINGAPORE, March 8 (Reuters) - London copper prices were little changed on Friday with the market set for a weekly decline, as rising inventories and a drop in the premium for directly available metal signalled easing supply squeeze.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.07 percent at $6,428 a tonne 0156 GMT, on track for a weekly drop of 0.8 percent.

* The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost 0.3 percent to 49,230 yuan ($7,323.60) a tonne.

* Inventories in LME-registered warehouses rose to 120,075 tonnes from 116,872 tonnes on Wednesday, the lowest since 2008. MCUSTX-TOTAL

* Optimism over the ability of a potential U.S.-China trade deal and Chinese economic stimulus to push prices higher is fading.

* China’s decision to increase its budget deficit ratio to 2.8 percent this year from 2.6 percent in 2018 is appropriate for the economy, and leaves room for policymakers to manoeuvre, Finance Minister Liu Kun said on Thursday.

* But a proactive fiscal policy does not mean China will open the floodgates for stimulus, Liu said at a news conference on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary meeting in Beijing, reiterating past government pledges of restraint.

* Rusal, the world’s largest aluminium producer outside China, said on Thursday its business was back to normal after U.S. sanctions were lifted in January, and reiterated a positive outlook for the global aluminium market.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks shuddered lower on Friday after the European Central Bank slashed its growth forecasts and launched an emergency round of policy stimulus, leaving investors fearing the worst for the global economy.

DATA/EVENT (GMT) 2350 Japan Revised GDP Q4 2350 Japan Current Account Jan

China Trade data Feb 0700 Germany Industrial Orders Jan 1315 Canada Housing Starts Feb 1330 US Non-farm Payrolls Feb 1330 US Unemployment Rate Feb 1330 US Average Earnings Feb 1330 US Housing Starts Jan 1330 Canada Employment Change Feb 1330 Canada Unemployment Rate Feb 0200 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks before the 2019 SIEPR Economic Summit dinner 0800 ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny speaks at a conference in Prague 1630 European Central Bank board member Yves Mersch speaks at Let’s Talk Europe, a conference organised by the European Commission representation in Luxembourg

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS $1 = 6.7221 Chinese yuan)