METALS-Copper, nickel at 3-week high as dollar eases on Fed rate cut hints

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, June 20 (Reuters) - London copper and nickel prices climbed to a more than three-week high on Thursday on a weaker U.S. dollar as investors took Federal Reserve’s comments as a sign of possible interest rate cuts later this year.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained as much as 0.9% to $5,970 a tonne, its highest since May 28. Nickel also touched its highest since May 28 at $12,205 a tonne.

The U.S. Fed on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but said the case for lower rates was building, suggesting it could ease monetary policy as early as next month amid rising trade tensions and concerns about weak inflation.

The dollar index eased against a basket of six major currencies on Thursday after losing more than 0.5% overnight, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper to import using other currencies.

“A weaker USD offset some concerns about the upcoming U.S.-China trade talks. Reports of the call between the two presidents suggested that their meeting at the G20 would only cover strategic issues, raising concerns that an agreement was still some way off,” said ANZ in a note.

FUNDAMENTALS

* LME PRICES: Aluminium was up 0.3%, as of 0355 GMT, zinc gained 0.3%, lead rose 0.8% and tin advanced 0.5%.

* TRADE TALKS: U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he expected to meet with China’s vice premier and chief trade talk negotiator Liu He in Osaka along with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before Trump’s meeting there with Xi.

* CHINA FIRM: Upcoming trade talks between China and the United States are unlikely to immediately resolve major disagreements between the two sides, but could start a new phase in negotiations, Chinese state media said.

* RARE EARTH HUB: A group of Chinese firms have jointly established a rare earths innovation centre in the country’s Hebei province as part of a plan to develop a manufacturing base in the region, said the local government hosting the project.

* CODELCO: Unions at Chile’s Codelco were scheduled to discuss an improved contract offer that the world’s top copper producer hopes will bring an end to a strike at its huge Chuquicamata deposit.

