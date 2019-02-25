Company News
February 25, 2019 / 4:18 AM

METALS-Copper passes $6,500 as Trump defers tariff hike; tin hits 10-mth top

4 Min Read

 (Adds Shanghai closing prices; updates London prices)
    SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices
raced past $6,500 a tonne for the first time since July on
Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an
increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while tin touched a
10-month peak after an accident-hit Chinese miner stopped
production.
    Citing "substantial progress" in trade talks over the
weekend, Trump said he would delay the planned tariff hike on
March 1 and would plan a summit with Chinese President Xi
Jinping in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming both sides
make more progress.
    Shanghai copper rose for a seventh day in eight but broker
Jinrui Futures cautioned that while there were expectations of
improved demand after the end of the off-season, current
fundamentals did not provide strong support to prices. 
    Import premiums for physical copper in China SMM-CUYP-CN
slipped to as low as $52 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May
2017. 
    "The key to a sustained market rally is a recovery in
demand," Jinrui Futures added.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was up 0.6 percent at $6,513.50 a tonne as of
0717 GMT, having earlier touched $6,516.50 a tonne, the highest
since July 4. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.8 percent to its
highest since Dec. 3 before closing up 1.6 percent at 50,520
yuan ($7,551.34) a tonne.  
    * PERU: Chinese miner MMG Ltd said it will have to
delay some shipments of copper concentrate from Matarani Port
due to a blockade by an indigenous community of a road used to
transport copper from the Las Bambas mine.   
    * COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant LME copper inventories
MCUSTX-TOTAL slumped by nearly half to 39,800 tonnes in one
day, the lowest since August 2005, LME data showed on Friday. 
    * TIN: LME tin rose as much as 0.9 percent to
$21,695 a tonne, its highest since April 20, after a unit of    
Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining halted production
following an accident at a mine on Saturday that killed 21
people. The unit produces tin, silver and copper, a statement
said, while state-run news agency Xinhua said the mine also
produced lead and zinc.
    * OTHER METALS: In a broad rally, all Shanghai base metals
added more than 1 percent, with nickel hitting its
highest since Oct. 24 and aluminium touching its
highest since Dec. 27.  
    MARKETS NEWS    
    *  A surge in Shanghai shares led Asia higher after Trump
confirmed he would delay the planned tariff hike.
    
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0711 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6513.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     50510
 Three month LME aluminium                  1921.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13775
 Three month LME zinc                       2726.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21860
 Three month LME lead                         2076
 Most active ShFE lead                       17120
 Three month LME nickel                      13075
 Most active ShFE nickel                    102810
 Three month LME tin                         21650
 Most active ShFE tin                       152650
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3   -204.05
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1207.64
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    111.57
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3    483.28
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3   5871.47
                                          
 

($1 = 6.6902 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Tom Daly; Editing by Shreejay
Sinha and Rashmi Aich)
