METALS-Copper passes $6,500 as Trump defers tariff hike; tin hits 10-mth top

(Adds Shanghai closing prices; updates London prices) SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Feb 25 (Reuters) - London copper prices raced past $6,500 a tonne for the first time since July on Monday, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would delay an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods, while tin touched a 10-month peak after an accident-hit Chinese miner stopped production. Citing "substantial progress" in trade talks over the weekend, Trump said he would delay the planned tariff hike on March 1 and would plan a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Florida to conclude an agreement, assuming both sides make more progress. Shanghai copper rose for a seventh day in eight but broker Jinrui Futures cautioned that while there were expectations of improved demand after the end of the off-season, current fundamentals did not provide strong support to prices. Import premiums for physical copper in China SMM-CUYP-CN slipped to as low as $52 a tonne on Friday, the lowest since May 2017. "The key to a sustained market rally is a recovery in demand," Jinrui Futures added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6 percent at $6,513.50 a tonne as of 0717 GMT, having earlier touched $6,516.50 a tonne, the highest since July 4. The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.8 percent to its highest since Dec. 3 before closing up 1.6 percent at 50,520 yuan ($7,551.34) a tonne. * PERU: Chinese miner MMG Ltd said it will have to delay some shipments of copper concentrate from Matarani Port due to a blockade by an indigenous community of a road used to transport copper from the Las Bambas mine. * COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL slumped by nearly half to 39,800 tonnes in one day, the lowest since August 2005, LME data showed on Friday. * TIN: LME tin rose as much as 0.9 percent to $21,695 a tonne, its highest since April 20, after a unit of Inner Mongolia Xingye Mining halted production following an accident at a mine on Saturday that killed 21 people. The unit produces tin, silver and copper, a statement said, while state-run news agency Xinhua said the mine also produced lead and zinc. * OTHER METALS: In a broad rally, all Shanghai base metals added more than 1 percent, with nickel hitting its highest since Oct. 24 and aluminium touching its highest since Dec. 27. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * A surge in Shanghai shares led Asia higher after Trump confirmed he would delay the planned tariff hike. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0711 GMT Three month LME copper 6513.5 Most active ShFE copper 50510 Three month LME aluminium 1921.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13775 Three month LME zinc 2726.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21860 Three month LME lead 2076 Most active ShFE lead 17120 Three month LME nickel 13075 Most active ShFE nickel 102810 Three month LME tin 21650 Most active ShFE tin 152650 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -204.05 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1207.64 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 111.57 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 483.28 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 5871.47 ($1 = 6.6902 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Tom Daly; Editing by Shreejay Sinha and Rashmi Aich)