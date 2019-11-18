Market News
METALS-Copper pauses for direction from U.S.-China trade war

    * Nickel slips to lowest since Aug. 7

    LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Copper was steady on Monday as
markets waited for firmer signs of an end to the damaging
U.S.-China trade conflict while Beijing trimmed its key interest
rate, gearing up for a boost to its economy.
    Markets cheered the move by China's central bank to
unexpectedly cut its lending rate as growth in the world's
second largest economy was cooled by a protracted trade war.
            
    China accounts for nearly half of global copper consumption
estimated at 24 million tonnes this year.
    "The Chinese repo rate cut is seen as China setting up for
some stimulus but it's all macro driven for copper at the
moment, we need an uptick in demand for any real lift in
prices," said BOMB Capital Markets analyst Tim Wood-Dow.
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was barely changed at $5,843 a tonne by 1200 GMT. The metal used
in power and construction shed 1.3% last week.
    On Saturday, Chinese state media said the two sides had
"constructive talks" on trade in a high-level phone call that
included Vice Premier Lieu He, U.S. Trade Representative Robert
Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.             
    But Beijing and Washington remained split on key issues.
            
   
    GLOBAL GROWTH: The World Trade Organization said growth in
global goods trade is expected to remain "below trend" in the
fourth quarter amid tensions and rising tariffs in key sectors.
            
    HUAWEI: Sources told Reuters that the Trump administration
is set to issue a 90-day extension of a license on Monday
allowing U.S. companies to continue doing business with China's
Huawei Technologies         .             
    CHINA INVESTMENT: Foreign direct investment in China rose
6.6% from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan ($107.58
billion) in the first 10 months of the year and is expected to
remain stable over the full year, the commerce ministry said.
                   
    COPPER OUTPUT: China's October refined copper output rose
17.9% year-on-year to a record high of 868,000 tonnes.
Production of lead, zinc and alumina also increased.
            
    RUSAL: Russian aluminium group Rusal has faced tough
negotiations with clients over 2020 supply contracts as trade
wars and an economic slowdown have created a "buyer's market"
for the metal, its sales director said.             
    NICKEL STUDY: Indonesia's anti-monopoly agency has begun a
preliminary study of the country's nickel smelting sector, an
agency official said on Monday, after a miners' association
accused big nickel smelters of conducting a cartel.             
    ALUMINIUM INVENTORIES: Aluminium inventories in LME-approved
warehouses MALSTX-TOTAL jumped 91,075 tonnes or 8.6% to 1.2
million tonnes. 
    PRICES: Aluminium         fell 0.9% to $1,740 a tonne, zinc
        eased 0.8% to $2,362.50, lead         shed 0.4% to
$1,988.50, tin         added 0.6% to $16,200 while nickel
        shed 1% to $14,825, after touching its lowest in over
three months.    
     

