METALS-Copper picks up as new coronavirus cases fall for 2nd day

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices edged up on Wednesday as concerns around the coronavirus eased after daily new infections dipped for a second straight day.

China’s National Health Commission reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, the lowest daily rise since Jan. 29. The death toll, however, passed 2,000.

The outbreak has hurt economic activities in China, the world’s top consumer of metals.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.3% to $5,787.50 a tonne by 0150 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 0.1% to 46,170 yuan ($6,584.43) a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* COPPER SMELTING: Chinese refined copper production touched its lowest level in 20 months in January, but evidence does not show the extreme weakness that was feared due to the virus outbreak, a satellite surveillance of copper plants showed.

* CHINA IMPORTS: China’s imports of refined copper are likely to slide for a second year running in 2020 while the country’s aluminium consumption will dip slightly after a rare fall in 2019, research house Antaike said.

* CHILE: Copper prices is expected to rebound in the coming months from a downturn in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, Chilean mining minister Baldo Prokurica said.

* EV: Tesla is in advanced stages of talks to use batteries from CATL that contain no cobalt in electric vehicle (EV) batteries for cars made at its China plant, sources said.

* PRICES: LME aluminium advanced 0.1% to $1,722 a tonne and nickel rose 1.3% to $12,980 a tonne. ShFE aluminium increased 0.2% to 13,715 yuan a tonne while nickel was up 0.3% to 104,710 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and U.S. stock futures edged cautiously higher as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic following the slight decline in new cases.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0030 Australia Wage Price Index QQ, YY Q4

0930 UK CPI Jan

1330 US Housing Starts Number Jan

1900 US Federal Open Market Committee will

release the minutes from its January

28-29 policy meeting

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

ARBS ($1 = 7.0120 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V)