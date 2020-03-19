METALS-Copper plunges almost 8% on LME, Shanghai limit down as selloff resumes

(Adds graphics, updates prices) BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper crashed nearly 8% to a more than four-year low under $4,400 a tonne in London and hit the 9% limit down in Shanghai on Thursday, as investors cashed out base metals positions across the board on panic over the coronavirus. London Metal Exchange three-month copper has lost around 18% so far this week and was on course for its worst week since October 2008, when the global financial crisis was unfolding. Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron, described the situation as "mass panic," with prices continuing to fall even as miners restrict supply. "This is not about fundamentals," Wolf said. "Clearly what we are seeing here is a mass unwind of leverage cross the entire financial system." "In this kind of environment the prices are where they are because someone is selling it and they have to sell it - they are not selling it out of choice." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME fell as much as 7.9% to $4,371 a tonne, the lowest since January 2016 before recovering to $4,534 a tonne as of 0627 GMT. The contract slumped 7.8% on Wednesday. * SHFE: The front-month April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit the 9% limit down shortly after the start of trading and at 37,520 yuan ($5,312.79) a tonne was at its lowest since October 2016. Shanghai's most active tin, front-month aluminium and zinc contracts also hit limit downs, touching 2016 troughs. * INVENTORIES: Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses have climbed nearly 30% over the past few days to 233,150 tonnes. * CODELCO: The Chilean copper miner is reducing operations to comply with a national state of catastrophe. * PERU: MMG Ltd said its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has temporarily reduced operations and transport of concentrates will be significantly reduced. * TECK: Teck Resources is temporarily suspending construction activities at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 copper project in Chile. * OTHER METALS: The selloff saw LME aluminium and zinc fall 4.1% and 4.5%, respectively, to their lowest since 2016, while tin shed 4.2% to $13,000 a tonne, its lowest since July 2009. Lead lost as much as 4.6% and nickel slipped as much as 2.7% to its lowest since January 2019 before clawing back ground to trade flat. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx March PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0628 GMT Three month LME copper 4526 Three month LME aluminium 1583 Three month LME zinc 1783 Three month LME lead 1630 Three month LME nickel 11375 Three month LME tin 13085 ($1 = 7.0622 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Gavin Maguire in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin, Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)