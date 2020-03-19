METALS-Copper plunges for 4th day on LME, Shanghai limit down as selloff resumes

* Base metals see heavy losses on another day of virus-hit trade * LME tin at decade-low; copper, aluminium at lowest since 2016 * ShFE copper, aluminium, zinc and tin all hit limit down * Selloff reflects 'mass panic,' not fundamentals - analyst (Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) By Tom Daly BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper crashed nearly 8% to a more than four-year low under $4,400 a tonne in London and hit the 9% limit down in Shanghai on Thursday, as investors cashed out base metals positions across the board on panic over the coronavirus. London Metal Exchange three-month copper, set to clock its fourth straight day of heavy losses, has lost around 16% so far this week and was on course for its worst week since October 2008, when the global financial crisis was unfolding. Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at Marex Spectron, described the situation as "mass panic," with prices continuing to fall even as miners restrict supply. "This is not about fundamentals," Wolf said. "Clearly what we are seeing here is a mass unwind of leverage cross the entire financial system." "In this kind of environment the prices are where they are because someone is selling it and they have to sell it - they are not selling it out of choice." FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME fell as much as 7.9% to $4,371 a tonne, the lowest since January 2016 before recovering to $4,567 a tonne as of 0723 GMT. The contract slumped as much as 9% on Wednesday in one of its biggest intra-day drops on record. * SHFE: The front-month April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit the 9% limit down shortly after the start of trading and closed on 37,520 yuan ($5,312.79) a tonne, its lowest since October 2016. Shanghai's most active tin, front-month aluminium and zinc contracts also hit limit downs and 2016 troughs. Front-month lead closed down 4% and nickel ended down 2.8% after tumbling 7.4% at one point. * INVENTORIES: Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses have climbed nearly 30% over the past few days to 233,150 tonnes. * CODELCO: The Chilean copper miner is reducing operations to comply with a national state of catastrophe. * PERU: MMG Ltd said its Las Bambas copper mine in Peru has temporarily reduced operations and transport of concentrates will be significantly reduced. * OTHER METALS: The selloff saw LME aluminium and zinc fall up to 4.3% and 4.5%, respectively, to their lowest since 2016, while tin shed 4.2% to $13,000 a tonne, its lowest since July 2009. Lead lost as much as 4.6% and nickel slipped as much as 2.7% to its lowest since January 2019 before clawing back ground to trade up 0.2%. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0724 GMT Three month LME copper 4566.5 Three month LME aluminium 1598 Three month LME zinc 1801.5 Three month LME lead 1632.5 Three month LME nickel 11410 Three month LME tin 13120 ($1 = 7.0622 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; additional reporting by Gavin Maguire in Singapore; Editing by Richard Pullin, Aditya Soni and Anil D'Silva)