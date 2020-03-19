METALS-Copper plunges to 45-mth-low on LME, hits limit down in Shanghai as selloff resumes

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - Copper prices crashed 6% to a 45-month low under $4,500 a tonne in London and hit the 9% limit down in Shanghai on Thursday as investors sold base metals across the board on expectations the spreading coronavirus will destroy demand. London Metal Exchange three-month copper has dropped around 18% so far this week and is on course for its worst week since October 2008 when the global financial crisis was unfolding. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: Three-month copper on the LME fell as much as 6% to $4,462 a tonne, the lowest since June 14, 2016 and stood at $4,496.50 a tonne as of 0238 GMT. The contract closed down a steep 7.8% on Wednesday. * SHFE: The front-month April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange hit the 9% limit down shortly after the start of trading and at 37,520 yuan ($5,312.79) a tonne is at its lowest since October 2016. * INVENTORIES: Copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL in LME-approved warehouses have climbed nearly 30% over the past few days to 233,150 tonnes. * CODELCO: Chilean copper miner Codelco said on Wednesday it would reduce its operations to comply with a state of catastrophe announced by the government in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. * KGHM: Polish state-run firm KGHM, which is one of the world's biggest copper and silver producers, sees no impact from coronavirus on its output and sales at the moment, but will consider asking the state for support if needed, its CEO said. * TECK: Teck Resources, said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending construction activities at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project in Chile to ensure employee safety and limit the spread of coronavirus. * OTHER METALS: A broad selloff saw LME aluminium, zinc both fall more than 4% to their lowest since 2016, while tin shed 4.2% to $13,000 a tonne, its lowest since July 2009. Lead lost as much as 4.5% and nickel slipped 2.1% to its lowest since January 2019. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks struggled to find their footing in volatile trade, as the latest promise of stimulus from the European Central Bank propped up sentiment while the world struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims Weekly 1230 US Philly Fed Business Indx March PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0238 GMT Three month LME copper 4491.5 Three month LME aluminium 1597 Three month LME zinc 1773 Three month LME lead 1604.5 Three month LME nickel 11195 Three month LME tin 13000 ($1 = 7.0622 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by Richard Pullin)