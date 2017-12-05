FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
METALS-Copper price sinks to two-month low as dollar firms, inventories rise
December 5, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in an hour

METALS-Copper price sinks to two-month low as dollar firms, inventories rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * LME/ShFE arb: bit.ly/2wZSAEz

 (Updates prices, dollar, trader comment)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The price of copper fell to its
lowest level in two months on Tuesday as inventories rose and
the dollar largely held onto gains made in the previous session
on hopes of U.S. tax cuts.
    Benchmark copper         had slipped 3.6 percent to $6,580
per tonne by 1527 GMT, after touching its lowest level since
Oct. 5 at $6,655.10. It was on track for its biggest daily
decline since May.
    "The dollar has managed to come back on relief over the U.S.
tax bill reform passing in the Senate," said FOREX.com analyst
Fawad Razaqzada.
    "Because of the strength of the dollar this week we are
seeing metal prices which are denominated in dollars coming
under pressure," he said.
    A trader said there was also talk of demand for copper set
to weaken due to plentiful stocks, adding that the next support
is seen at $6,440-$6,480.
    
    * DOLLAR: The dollar index       , which measures the
greenback against a basket of major currencies, was firm on
Tuesday and up 0.4 percent this week.                   
    A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated assets such as
copper more expensive for holders of other currencies.
    * INVENTORIES: Placing further pressure on copper were
inflows of stocks at LME-registered warehouses. Headline stocks
in copper MCUSTX-TOTAL rose 10,650 tonnes to 192,550 tonnes.  
 
    * CHINA SERVICES DATA: The Caixin/Markit services purchasing
managers' index (PMI) rose to 51.9 in November, up from 51.2 in
October and the highest reading since August.             
    Razaqzada said the services data had less impact on the
prices than Friday's manufacturing data, which came in below
expectations.                 
    * TECHNICALS: "Whilst China property concerns remain, steady
global growth expectations coupled with on-going mine supply
disruptions likely to lend support on dips with $6,550-$6,650
the bottom of a new range," Alastair Munro at broker Marex
Spectron said in a note. 
   * 2018 METALS OUTLOOK: BMI Research said it expects
industrial metal prices in 2018 to consolidate due to a marked
slowdown in China's metals consumption growth.
    "In particular, we see metals such as steel, aluminium and
copper at risk of a supply crunch as the government looks to
curb production growth and potentially ban imports of scrap for
environmental reasons," BMI said.
    * CHINA ALUMINIUM: Henan Mingtai Aluminum            , one
of China's biggest aluminium sheet makers, said it expected
production and sales to keep growing in 2018 despite the launch
of U.S. trade probes into imports of the product from China.
    Benchmark LME aluminium         fell 0.7 percent to $2,056
per tonne.
    * PRICES: Zinc         fell 1.6 percent to $3,125.50 per
tonne, lead         declined 0.2 percent to $2,478.50, tin
        slipped 0.3 percent to $19,470 while nickel         fell
to its lowest level in two months at $10,920 a tonne, down 4
percent.

    
 (Additional reporting by James Regan in Sydney and Peter Hobson
in London; Editing by Louise Heavens, Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
