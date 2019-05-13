METALS-Copper prices drop amid U.S.-China trade deadlock

SINGAPORE, May 13 (Reuters) - Copper prices fell on Monday, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy as Washington and Beijing appeared at a deadlock in talks to end a bitter trade war.
The trade conflict between the world’s top two economies escalated on Friday, with the United States hiking tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods after President Donald Trump said Beijing “broke the deal” by reneging on earlier commitments made during months of negotiations.
White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told the “Fox News Sunday” programme that the sticking point was China’s reluctance to put into law changes that had been agreed upon, while Beijing remained defiant.
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had fallen 0.3% to $6,107 a tonne by 0124 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was almost unchanged at 47,750 yuan ($6,999.72) a tonne.
* Copper prices would be 5% to 15% higher without the U.S.-China trade war, the chairman for Chile’s Antofagasta Plc told a Chilean newspaper on Sunday.
* London aluminium fell 0.5%, nickel was down 0.5% and zinc eased 0.1%. Shanghai aluminium rose 0.9% and nickel increased 0.3%, while zinc fell 0.3% and lead decreased 0.9%.
* U.S. stock futures fell and Asian shares slipped in early trade on the growing uncertainty over whether the United States and China would be able to reach a deal on trade.
0130 Australia Housing Finance March
1200 India CPI Inflation YY April
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
ARBS ($1 = 6.8217 Chinese yuan renminbi)
Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Joseph Radford