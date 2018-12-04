Company News
METALS-Copper prices ease on doubts about China demand, trade truce

    BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Copper gave up some of Monday's
gains on Tuesday, as doubts over China's demand growth and
whether the country will be able to resolve its trade row with
the United States within a 90-day timeframe came into focus.
    Metals prices, weighed down by the trade dispute this year,
had bounced on Monday after Washington and Beijing agreed to
hold off on imposing further tariffs for 90 days.
    However, it has since emerged that none of the commitments
U.S. officials said had been given by China, including reducing
its 40 percent tariffs on autos, were agreed to in writing and
specifics have yet to be ironed out.
    "In the long run, due to the downward pressure on China's
economy, as well as the weakening manufacturing sector, demand
from the real estate, automobile and air-conditioning (sectors)
will be sluggish," GF Futures wrote in a note. 
    "Although construction in the power sector has recovered
slightly, the bright spots are limited," it added.
              
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month LME copper slipped as much
as 0.9 percent and was down 0.2 percent at $6,281.50 a tonne as
of 0706 GMT, after rising 1.6 percent in the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on
the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent
at 49,660 yuan ($7,259.70) a tonne.
    * COPPER PREMIUMS: Premiums for imports of copper into
China, the world's biggest copper consumer, sank to an 18-month
low on Monday in a sign that demand for physical metal is waning
after a buying spree.
    * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc added 1.1 percent on
tightening stocks, while most other metals shrugged off early
dips to trade higher. Shanghai lead and London tin
 fell by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore has appointed Peter Freyberg
to the newly created role of head of industrial mining, the
global trader and miner said, while its head of copper marketing
Telis Mistakidis retires at the end of the year.
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a relief rally petered out
amid rising doubts over whether China and the United States will
be able to resolve trade differences.    
        
    PRICES    
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0707 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     6277.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     49660
 Three month LME aluminium                    1976
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13790
 Three month LME zinc                       2600.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       21250
 Three month LME lead                         1973
 Most active ShFE lead                       18475
 Three month LME nickel                      11315
 Most active ShFE nickel                     91970
 Three month LME tin                         18850
 Most active ShFE tin                       145180
                                                  
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                            
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3     -80.95
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1815.77
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    -165.24
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3    1604.36
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3      847.5
 ($1 = 6.8405 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly
Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)
