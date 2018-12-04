METALS-Copper prices ease on doubts about China demand, trade truce

(Changes comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Copper gave up some of Monday's gains on Tuesday, as doubts over China's demand growth and whether the country will be able to resolve its trade row with the United States within a 90-day timeframe came into focus. Metals prices, weighed down by the trade dispute this year, had bounced on Monday after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold off on imposing further tariffs for 90 days. However, it has since emerged that none of the commitments U.S. officials said had been given by China, including reducing its 40 percent tariffs on autos, were agreed to in writing and specifics have yet to be ironed out. "In the long run, due to the downward pressure on China's economy, as well as the weakening manufacturing sector, demand from the real estate, automobile and air-conditioning (sectors) will be sluggish," GF Futures wrote in a note. "Although construction in the power sector has recovered slightly, the bright spots are limited," it added. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month LME copper slipped as much as 0.9 percent and was down 0.2 percent at $6,281.50 a tonne as of 0706 GMT, after rising 1.6 percent in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed down 0.7 percent at 49,660 yuan ($7,259.70) a tonne. * COPPER PREMIUMS: Premiums for imports of copper into China, the world's biggest copper consumer, sank to an 18-month low on Monday in a sign that demand for physical metal is waning after a buying spree. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc added 1.1 percent on tightening stocks, while most other metals shrugged off early dips to trade higher. Shanghai lead and London tin fell by 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively. * GLENCORE: Glencore has appointed Peter Freyberg to the newly created role of head of industrial mining, the global trader and miner said, while its head of copper marketing Telis Mistakidis retires at the end of the year. * COLUMN: Trade war relief for metals, but bull-bear battle rages on: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a relief rally petered out amid rising doubts over whether China and the United States will be able to resolve trade differences. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0707 GMT Three month LME copper 6277.5 Most active ShFE copper 49660 Three month LME aluminium 1976 Most active ShFE aluminium 13790 Three month LME zinc 2600.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21250 Three month LME lead 1973 Most active ShFE lead 18475 Three month LME nickel 11315 Most active ShFE nickel 91970 Three month LME tin 18850 Most active ShFE tin 145180 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -80.95 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1815.77 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -165.24 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1604.36 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 847.5 ($1 = 6.8405 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Amrutha Gayathri and Sunil Nair)