METALS-Copper prices ease on trade truce doubts

(Adds comment, updates prices) BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Copper and most other base metals gave up some of Monday's gains in early Asian trade on Tuesday, as doubts over whether China and the United States will be able to resolve their trade row within a 90-day timeframe came into focus. Metals prices, weighed down by the trade dispute this year, had bounced on Monday after Washington and Beijing agreed to hold off on imposing further tariffs for 90 days. However, it has since emerged that none of the commitments U.S. officials said had been given by China, including reducing its 40 percent tariffs on autos, were agreed to in writing and specifics have yet to be ironed out. Base metals traded in a tight range, with no movements of over 1 percent in London or Shanghai. The complex will likely be "in a form of lockdown until tomorrow's option declarations have passed," Malcolm Freeman, director of Kingdom Futures, wrote in a note. Traders of London Metal Exchange calls and puts, the right to buy or sell a contract at a fixed price later, have to decide whether to exercise their options on the first Wednesday of each month. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month LME copper slipped 0.6 percent to $6,254.50 a tonne as of 0519 GMT, after rising 1.6 percent in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.6 percent to 49,730 yuan ($7,271.53) a tonne by the end of the morning session. * COPPER PREMIUMS: Premiums for imports of copper into China, the world's biggest copper consumer, sank to an 18-month low on Monday in a sign that demand for physical metal is waning after a buying spree. OTHER METALS: Losses elsewhere in the base metals sector were capped at 0.5 percent, with Shanghai zinc rising 0.3 percent on tightening stocks and tin moving 0.8 percent higher. * GLENCORE: Glencore has appointed Peter Freyberg to the newly created role of head of industrial mining, the global trader and miner said, while its head of copper marketing Telis Mistakidis retires at the end of the year. * COLUMN: Trade war relief for metals, but bull-bear battle rages on: Andy Home * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares fell on Tuesday as a relief rally petered out amid rising doubts over whether China and the United States will be able to resolve trade differences. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1000 Euro zone producer prices Oct 1445 U.S. ISM-New York index Nov PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0513 GMT Three month LME copper 6255.5 Most active ShFE copper 49730 Three month LME aluminium 1972.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 13775 Three month LME zinc 2572.5 Most active ShFE zinc 21090 Three month LME lead 1963 Most active ShFE lead 18465 Three month LME nickel 11245 Most active ShFE nickel 91410 Three month LME tin 18840 Most active ShFE tin 145240 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 110.66 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1809.01 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -150.16 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1657.7 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 723.75 ($1 = 6.8390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly Editing by Joseph Radford, Amrutha Gayathri)