METALS-Copper prices extend declines amid slowing China economy

BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged down on Tuesday, extending a sharp drop from the previous session after economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed to its weakest in 28 years. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $5,971 a tonne by 0207 GMT, after ending down 1.2 percent in the previous session. * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 0.8 percent to 47,590 yuan ($7,003.58) a tonne, snapping four straight days of gains. * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a 15,000-tonne deficit in October, compared with a 161,000-tonne deficit in September, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. * ZAMBIA: Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday that it was considering all options for the Lumwana copper mine in Zambia as the African nation's proposed new mining taxes would make it challenging to generate adequate returns for all its stakeholders. * WAREHOUSING: Years after sweeping reform aimed at eliminating logjams in warehouses that collect rent for storing metal, a firm is preventing companies from getting material when they need it from a Malaysian port, five sources close to the matter said. * ZINC: The global zinc market deficit widened to 96,600 tonnes last November from a revised deficit of 52,000 tonnes in October, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG) showed on Monday. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday amid signs of pessimism about world growth, while sterling dithered as the latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go with no progress. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0930 Britain Unemployment Claimant Count Dec 0930 Britain ILO Unemployment Rate Nov 0930 Britain Avg Wk Earnings Nov 1000 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment Jan 1000 Germany ZEW Current Conditions Jan 1500 U.S. Existing Home Sales Dec World Economic Forum begins in Davos, Switzerland PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0207 GMT Three month LME copper 5972 Most active ShFE copper 47580 Three month LME aluminium 1853 Most active ShFE aluminium 13435 Three month LME zinc 2561 Most active ShFE zinc 21315 Three month LME lead 2009 Most active ShFE lead 17660 Three month LME nickel 11765 Most active ShFE nickel 94940 Three month LME tin 20660 Most active ShFE tin 149020 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 427.91 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1180.3 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 485.78 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1041.75 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 1351.26 ($1 = 6.7951 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)