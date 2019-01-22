Company News
January 22, 2019

METALS-Copper prices extend declines amid slowing China economy

4 Min Read

    BEIJING, Jan 22 (Reuters) - London copper prices edged down
on Tuesday, extending a sharp drop from the previous session
after economic growth in top metals consumer China slowed to its
weakest in 28 years. 
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal
Exchange was down 0.2 percent at $5,971 a tonne by 0207
GMT, after ending down 1.2 percent in the previous session.
    * SHFE COPPER: The most-traded March copper contract on the
Shanghai Futures Exchange fell by 0.8 percent to 47,590
yuan ($7,003.58) a tonne, snapping four straight days of gains.
    * COPPER: The global world refined copper market showed a
15,000-tonne deficit in October, compared with a 161,000-tonne
deficit in September, the International Copper Study Group
(ICSG) said in its latest monthly bulletin. 
    * ZAMBIA: Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday that it
was considering all options for the Lumwana copper mine in
Zambia as the African nation's proposed new mining taxes would
make it challenging to generate adequate returns for all its
stakeholders.
    * WAREHOUSING: Years after sweeping reform aimed at
eliminating logjams in warehouses that collect rent for storing
metal, a firm is preventing companies from getting material when
they need it from a Malaysian port, five sources close to the
matter said.
    * ZINC: The global zinc market deficit widened to 96,600
tonnes last November from a revised deficit of 52,000 tonnes in
October, data from the International Lead and Zinc Study Group
(ILZSG) showed on Monday.
    * For the top stories in metals and other news, click       
 or     
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares and U.S. stock futures slipped on Tuesday
amid signs of pessimism about world growth, while sterling
dithered as the latest plan for Brexit appeared to come and go
with no progress.    
        
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    0930  Britain   Unemployment Claimant Count  Dec
    0930  Britain   ILO Unemployment Rate  Nov
    0930  Britain   Avg Wk Earnings  Nov
    1000  Germany   ZEW Economic Sentiment  Jan
    1000  Germany   ZEW Current Conditions  Jan
    1500  U.S.      Existing Home Sales  Dec
World Economic Forum begins in Davos, Switzerland        
        
    PRICES
 BASE METALS PRICES                      0207 GMT
 Three month LME copper                      5972
 Most active ShFE copper                    47580
 Three month LME aluminium                   1853
 Most active ShFE aluminium                 13435
 Three month LME zinc                        2561
 Most active ShFE zinc                      21315
 Three month LME lead                        2009
 Most active ShFE lead                      17660
 Three month LME nickel                     11765
 Most active ShFE nickel                    94940
 Three month LME tin                        20660
 Most active ShFE tin                      149020
                                                 
 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE                           
 LME/SHFE COPPER             LMESHFCUc3    427.91
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM          LMESHFALc3   -1180.3
                                         
 LME/SHFE ZINC               LMESHFZNc3    485.78
 LME/SHFE LEAD               LMESHFPBc3   1041.75
 LME/SHFE NICKEL             LMESHFNIc3   1351.26
                                         
 
($1 = 6.7951 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Joseph Radford)
