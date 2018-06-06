METALS-Copper prices hit 3-month highs on Chile supply concerns

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - Base metals rose on Wednesday, with copper and lead gaining ground on fears of a supply squeeze, while nickel and zinc tracked the ferrous complex higher after a blast at an iron ore mine in China and amid falling inventories. The most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose for a fourth straight day, ending up 2 percent at 53,090 yuan ($8,309.20) a tonne, its highest close since March 7, while London copper was up for a fifth session, hitting its highest since late February. The gains came as concerns persisted over disruption at the Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest, where wage talks are under way. However, signs of slowing downstream demand in China, the world's top copper consumer, and the strength of dollar mean copper "may continue to be range-bound with periodic upside surprise on the newsflow of supply disruptions," Argonaut Securities analyst Helen Lau wrote in a note. A stronger greenback makes dollar-denominated metals more expensive for holders of other currencies. The dollar index was down 0.2 percent on Wednesday, supporting prices. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose as much as 0.8 percent to $7,158 a tonne, its highest since Feb. 26, and stood at $7,135 a tonne at 0731 GMT. * ALUMINIUM: LME aluminium climbed as much as 1.4 percent to $2,345 a tonne, the highest since May 10, while Shanghai aluminium closed up 1.6 percent at 14,885 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINIUM: China Hongqiao Group, the world's biggest aluminium producer, said it signed a financing agreement worth 30 billion yuan ($4.7 billion) with Industrial Bank Co Ltd as it looks to upgrade its manufacturing facilities. * LEAD/ZINC/NICKEL: Shanghai lead closed up 1.4 percent after hitting an 18-month high of 20,780 yuan a tonne amid a crackdown on recycling in China, while zinc ended up 1.9 percent and nickel finished 2 percent higher. * LITHIUM: Chilean lithium miner SQM, has retained former chairman Julio Ponce as an adviser, according to Chilean state development agency Corfo, despite an agreement to distance himself from the firm to end a long-running royalties dispute. For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks rose on Wednesday after tech sector strength lifted Wall Street shares while concerns about Italy's debt prompted investors to move into lower-risk government debt elsewhere, pushing U.S. Treasury yields down from recent highs. PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0719 GMT Three month LME copper 7145 Most active ShFE copper 53090 Three month LME aluminium 2337.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14885 Three month LME zinc 3207.5 Most active ShFE zinc 24635 Three month LME lead 2522.5 Most active ShFE lead 20675 Three month LME nickel 15765 Most active ShFE nickel 118760 Three month LME tin 20660 Most active ShFE tin 152690 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 120.96 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2451.54 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 89.91 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 545.54 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -1091.74 ($1 = 6.3893 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)