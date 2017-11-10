FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
METALS-Copper prices pick up from 1-mth low as weaker dollar lifts metals
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
Texas Church Shooting
Air Force could face liability in Texas shooting: legal experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 10, 2017 / 3:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

METALS-Copper prices pick up from 1-mth low as weaker dollar lifts metals

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

 (Adds comment, detail)
    MELBOURNE, Nov 10 (Reuters) - London Metal Exchange copper
held above one-month lows on Friday as a weaker dollar broadly
lifted base metals, although it remained on track for a weekly
loss.
    "Copper prices will continue to trade sideways over the
coming weeks as a stronger U.S. dollar outlook and weakening
Chinese imports of refined copper weigh on prices," said BMI
Research in a report.
    "High-frequency indicators such as stable stock levels, a
persistently negative cash to 3-month spread and a global
monthly surplus registered in August imply the copper price
rally is overdone compared to near-term fundamentals." 
    BMI expects prices to average $6,100 a tonne in 2018.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: LME copper had risen 0.1 percent to
$6,813.50 a tonne by 0402 GMT, following small losses in the
previous session when it sank to its weakest since Oct. 11 at
$6,761.50. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper was flat at
53,490 yuan ($8,058) a tonne.
    * OPEN INTEREST: Open interest in the LME copper contract
has fallen below 320,000 lots to the lowest since May and close
to the lowest in a year. MCU-OI-TOT
    * U.S. DOLLAR: The U.S. dollar slipped to a six-day low
against a basket of currencies on Thursday as investors fretted
over a Republican tax plan that would delay corporate tax cuts.

    * JAPAN MANUFACTURERS: Confidence among Japanese
manufacturers slipped in November from a decade-high seen the
previous month, a Reuters poll showed, but it remained strong -
underscoring the economy's continuing expansion.
    * NOBLE: Commodities trader Noble Group reported a
third-quarter loss of $1.17 billion, hit by charges from
disposals of some of its businesses, and warned that the
operating environment remains challenging. 
    * FREEPORT: Armed separatists have occupied five villages in
Indonesia's Papua province, threatening to disrupt
Freeport-McMoRan Inc's giant Grasberg copper mine, which
has already been hit this year by labour unrest and a dispute
over operating rights.
    * LEAD: LME lead was the only metal on track for a
weekly gain, of near 3 percent, as prices hit the highest since
Oct. 17 at $2,542 a tonne. LME stocks have fallen to the lowest
in almost two years below 150,000 tonnes. MPBSTX-TOTAL
    * LEAD FUNDAMENTALS: Global demand for refined lead metal
will exceed supply by 125,000 tonnes this year, while a deficit
of 45,000 tonnes is expected in 2018, according to the
International Lead and Zinc Study Group (ILZSG).
        
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian shares slipped on Friday on the uncertainty over
U.S. tax reforms.    
        
                                      0258 GMT            
 Three month LME copper                               6814
 Most active ShFE copper                             53420
 Three month LME aluminium                            2097
 Most active ShFE aluminium                          15500
 Three month LME zinc                                 3190
 Most active ShFE zinc                               25585
 Three month LME lead                               2532.5
 Most active ShFE lead                               19190
 Three month LME nickel                              12365
 Most active ShFE nickel                             99180
 Three month LME tin                                 19525
 Most active ShFE tin                               143600
                                                          
                                                          
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3             575.7
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3           -681.23
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3            564.12
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3          -1004.66
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3           2609.06
 

($1 = 6.6381 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.