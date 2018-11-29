METALS-Copper prices rally in wake of Fed comments, force majeure

(Adds Shanghai closing prices, updates London prices) BEIJING, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Copper led most base metals higher on Thursday, tracking a rise in equities after investors took comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair as a sign the central bank's interest rate hike cycle is drawing to a close. Copper prices were also lifted on worries over supply as an smelter in Indonesia declared force majeure on some deliveries to customers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the bank's policy rate was now "just below" estimates of a level that neither brakes nor boosts a healthy U.S. economy. Higher interest rates mean higher borrowing costs, which can reduce economic activity and consumption, and see capital flow into assets with higher yields than commodities. Trade uncertainty continues to weigh ahead of a meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Argentina, ANZ wrote in a note. "Investors will be looking for progress at the Trump-Xi meeting this weekend, after it was reported that President Trump is weighing up more tariffs," it said. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER: The most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose as much as 1.8 percent to 49,820 yuan ($7,176.61) a tonne, the highest since Nov. 23, before closing up 1.2 percent on 49,560 yuan a tonne. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.7 percent to $6,240 a tonne, as of 0752 GMT. * INDONESIA: Japan's Mitsubishi Materials on Thursday said that its Indonesia copper smelting unit, PT Smelting, has declared force majeure on deliveries of products to some customers as maintenance at its plant in the country had been extended. * USD: The dollar index was down 0.1 percent after Powell's remarks, making dollar-denominated metals cheaper for holders of other currencies. * VEDANTA: An Indian court-appointed panel said on Wednesday that there were insufficient grounds to permanently close Vedanta Ltd's copper smelter and a government decision to shut it amounted to administrative overreach. * CHILE: BHP's Spence copper mine was operating normally again following a union strike announced earlier on Wednesday, the company said. * OTHER METALS: Shanghai zinc snapped a seven-day losing run, closing up 0.9 percent, while lead added 0.7 percent. Aluminium shed 0.3 percent and remains near a two-year low amid less stringent winter cuts in top producer China. * ALUMINIUM: The Russian government could buy up to 50,000 tonnes of aluminium for the state reserve, a government decree showed on Wednesday, in a move that would support sanctioned Russian aluminium producer Rusal. * SHFE GLITCH: ShFE prices failed to move in the first 22 minutes of the afternoon session. Traders said they were unable to carry out transactions before trading returned to normal. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0758 GMT Three month LME copper 6243 Most active ShFE copper 49560 Three month LME aluminium 1937 Most active ShFE aluminium 13650 Three month LME zinc 2461.5 Most active ShFE zinc 20270 Three month LME lead 1943.5 Most active ShFE lead 18180 Three month LME nickel 10880 Most active ShFE nickel 89920 Three month LME tin 18390 Most active ShFE tin 143630 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 -829.06 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -1896.31 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 -274.6 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 1483.99 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 731.08 ($1 = 6.9420 yuan) (Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Tom Hogue)