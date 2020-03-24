METALS-Copper prices rise on supply worries, Fed's stimulus

SINGAPORE, March 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday as coronavirus-containment efforts in major mining countries fueled supply concerns and sentiment improved after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out an array of stimulus measures.

The Fed will back purchases of corporate bonds, backstop direct loans to companies and “soon” roll out a program to get credit to small and medium-sized business, while Germany and Australia also provided support for their economies.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 2% to $4,721.50 a tonne by 0236 GMT, and the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 4.2% to 38,160 yuan ($5,392.72) a tonne.

Copper is often seen as the gauge of global economic health, which has been dampened by the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 14,000 people and infected over 300,000 worldwide.

Pandemic containment measures in mining countries also underpinned prices, with Congo imposing a two-day lockdown in part of its copper heartland.

Chilean copper miner Codelco said low prices put some of its projects “at risk,” while top listed copper producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc said it will slash output due to the pandemic.

* NICKEL: The global nickel market surplus widened to 13,100 tonnes in January from a surplus of 5,200 tonnes in the previous month.

* PRICES: LME nickel rose 2.9% to $11,190 a tonne and lead advanced 1.6% to $1,639 a tonne while ShFE tin jumped 4.3% to 112,170 yuan a tonne and lead increased 2.1% to 13,430 yuan a tonne.

* Asian stocks rallied as the U.S. Federal Reserve’s sweeping pledge to spend whatever it took to stabilise the financial system eased debt market pressures.

