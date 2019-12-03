Market News
METALS-Copper prices slide as China data fails to calm investor nerves

Naveen Thukral

    SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - London copper prices slid on
Tuesday, with most industrial metals coming under pressure, as
manufacturing data from China failed to assuage lingering doubts
of an economic slowdown.
    There was additional pressure on metals and across the
financial markets after U.S. President Donald Trump stunned
markets with tariffs against Brazil and Argentina, recharging
fears about global trade tensions.                         
    "The metal markets were also rattled by Trump's move to
reinstate tariffs on steel and aluminium from Argentina and
Brazil, due to a massive devaluation of their currencies," ANZ
said in a research note.
    
    COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
        was down 0.3% at $5,866 a tonne, as of 0335 GMT, and the
most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
         gave up 0.3% to 47,090 yuan ($6,689.97) a tonne.
    MANUFACTURING: China's factory activity showed surprising
signs of improvement in November, with growth picking up to a
near three-year high, a private sector survey showed on Monday,
reinforcing upbeat government data released over the weekend.
            
    DEFLATIONARY RISKS: Analysts, however, remain concerned
about deflationary risks in the sector, unconvinced that the
worst is over yet for Chinese manufacturers. They say the
sub-indexes of both surveys painted a picture of patchy recovery
that will be difficult to sustain.
    TRADE DEAL: Investors in commodity and financial markets are
expecting a U.S.-China trade deal to help drive economic growth.
    POSSIBILITY: A senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump
said on Monday an agreement was still possible before the end of
the year, adding that the first phase of the deal was being put
to paper.
    ALUMINIUM OUTPUT: Norsk Hydro         , one of the world's
biggest aluminium producers, plans to cut production by 20% at
its majority-owned Slovalco plant in Slovakia, citing a
weakening market. nL8N28C1YO
    INVENTORIES: The weak aluminium market has led to rising
inventories. On-warrant LME stocks MALSTX-TOTAL, material not
earmarked for delivery, reached 1,114,650 tonnes, the highest
since Feb. 22, data showed.
    FUTURES CONTRACT: China's Shanghai International Energy
Exchange (INE) is preparing to launch a copper futures contract
within the next year that will be open to domestic and foreign
investors, according to two sources familiar with the plans.
            
($1 = 7.0389 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
