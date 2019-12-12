METALS-Copper rally falters as producers lock in higher prices

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Adds Marex comments, trade news, updates prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Copper prices snapped six sessions of gains on Thursday as miners hedged to take advantage of the strongest prices in nearly five months.

After benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 6% in little more than a week, partly on optimism over a U.S.-China trade deal and improving economic data in both nations, it was down 0.2% at $6,143 a tonne at 1500 GMT after touching $6,158, equalling the previous session’s peak and its highest since July.

“We’re really surprised copper has been so strong. I think it was from the rhetoric coming from Trump about China, plus we’ve had a lot of good data, particularly on the jobs side,” said Sucden Financial broker Robert Montefusco.

“We’re likely to see a lot of the producers selling up here. Late yesterday there were some upside (option) calls being sold, which was putting some pressure on the market.”

* SHANDONG: Also weighing on copper was news that Shandong Fangyuan Nonferrous Metals Group, one of China’s biggest private copper smelters, denied online speculation that it had filed for bankruptcy and said operations were running normally.

Traders said the rumours had helped to support prices this week because some investors expected shortfalls if Shandong closed.

* TRADE DEAL: Supporting metals prices in the European afternoon was President Donald Trump’s comment that the U.S. was “very close” to nailing down a trade deal with China.

* NICKEL STOCKS: London Metal Exchange nickel on-warrant inventories MNISTX-TOTAL - material not earmarked for delivery - soared by 52% in one day to 102,036 tonnes, the highest since Aug. 29, LME data showed.

Sucden’s Montefusco said that recent inflows of nickel stocks could be linked to Chinese arbitrage activity and more deliveries are expected in the coming days.

LME nickel prices hit their highest in nearly two weeks on Thursday but pared gains after the stocks data and was up 0.2% to $13,880 a tonne.

* ALUMINIUM INVENTORIES: LME on-warrant aluminium stocks MALSTX-TOTAL climbed by 23,075 tonnes to 1,218,125 tonnes, the highest since March 2017, data showed.

The LME three-month aluminium price shrugged off the inventory gains to firm by 0.6% to $1,770 a tonne.

* ALUMINIUM SPREAD: LME cash aluminium moved to a discount of $8.75 a tonne to the three-month contract CMAL0-3 this week after holding at a premium for nearly a month, indicating healthier supplies in the LME system.

* LEAD POSITIONING: Lead has the largest net speculative short position on the LME at 25% of open interest, according to estimates from broker Marex Spectron.

* PRICES: LME zinc advanced 1.6% to $2,256.50 a tonne, while lead was unchanged at $1,937 and tin dropped 1% to $17,120.

