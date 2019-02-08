METALS-Copper rally falters as Trump revives trade war fears

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Copper was set for a fifth week of gains on Friday but the rally faltered after U.S. President Donald Trump said he did not plan to meet China’s Xi Jinping before a March 1 deadline for the two countries to achieve a trade deal.

The news reignited concern that the U.S-China row will worsen, damaging the already weakening global economy and curtailing metals demand.

Global equities fell and the U.S. dollar strengthened — further pressuring metals by making them more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.1 percent at $6,237 a tonne at 1100 GMT.

It was still up 1.6 percent this week after touching a two-month high of $6,289.50 on Thursday.

“New concerns about the trade dispute are clearly weighing on prices,” said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, warning that an escalation could send copper back towards January’s 1-1/2-year low of $5,725 a tonne.

But, he added, if the two sides reach a deal, copper could rise as high as $6,800 in the second quarter, helped by supply shortfalls.

COPPER STOCKS: On-warrant copper stocks available to the market in LME-registered warehouses have fallen to 87,725 tonnes from around 130,000 tonnes in mid-January and are near decade lows, pointing to an undersupplied market. MCUSTX-TOTAL

CODELCO: Chilean state copper miner Codelco saw a 1.9 percent drop in its output in 2018, Chile’s copper commission said on Thursday.

EUROPE ECONOMY: The European Commission and the Bank of England have sharply cut their forecasts for economic growth in the euro zone and Britain.

ZINC SPREAD: Cash zinc on the LME has flipped from a premium to a discount against the three month contract MZN0-3 for the fist time since September, suggesting that shortages in nearby supply are easing.

ZINC STOCKS: Headline stocks in LME-warehouses, however, have fallen to 109,925 tonnes, the lowest since January 2008. MZNSTX-TOTAL

RUSAL: Russia’s Rusal said it expected aluminium demand to grow in 2019 and saw potential for prices to rise. It said production outside China was flat at 27.6 million tonnes in 2018 while demand rose by 2.8 percent to 30 million tonnes.

METALS PRICES: LME aluminium was down 0.2 percent at $1,890 a tonne, zinc fell 1.3 percent to $2,697 a tonne, nickel was 1.9 percent lower at $12,740 a tonne and tin was down 0.1 percent at $20,930 a tonne. Lead rose 0.1 percent to $2,083 a tonne.