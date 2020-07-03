METALS-Copper rally runs out of steam on worries about China demand

(Updates with China inventories, official prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Copper slipped on Friday as speculators bet a rally had extended too far since demand in top consumer China is likely to struggle and after U.S. coronavirus cases hit record levels.

Copper has been the top gainer on the London Metal Exchange in recent months, rebounding 40% from late March to a peak of more than five months on Thursday, partly on concern about supply from top producer Chile.

“The technical indicators are flashing overbought conditions and there are signals that global growth is stalling after the strong recovery we’ve had,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

The relative strength index, a key indicator for investors relying on chart signals, rose to about 75 on Thursday, over the 70 level regarded as indicating a potential reversal.

Three-month LME copper fell 0.9% to $6,021 a tonne in official trading after touching $6,120 on Thursday, its highest since Jan. 22.

Copper was heading for a weekly gain of about 1%, its seventh consecutive weekly rise, the longest winning streak in nearly three years.

“The price needs to cool down, but if it stays above $5,400, it’s still a buy. I hope that we’re going to have pullback of about $500,” Torlizzi said, adding that he had gone short on copper.

The United States reported a new daily global record of cases for the coronavirus pandemic, while top copper consumer China is entering its summer construction slowdown, which will crimp demand.

* CHINA STOCKS: Copper inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose for the first time in seven weeks, data showed on Friday.

* NICKEL/STAINLESS: Nickel hit the highest since Feb. 18 at $13,130 a tonne after Shanghai stainless steel futures hit a six-week high.

Nickel, mainly used in the production of stainless steel, traded up 1.1% at $13,089 in official activity.

* PRICES: LME aluminium gave up 0.4% to $1,614 a tonne, zinc shed 0.7% to $2,030, lead fell 0.7% to $1,770 and tin added 0.1% to $16,850. (Additional reporting by Tom Daly in Beijing; Editing by Mark Potter and David Evans)