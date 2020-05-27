METALS-Copper range-bound as U.S.-China tensions dampen risk appetite

(Updates prices, adds quotes and details)

By Mai Nguyen

SINGAPORE, May 27 (Reuters) - Copper prices flitted in a tight range on Wednesday as initial euphoria over economies reopening from the lockdown was dampened by mounting fears that the Sino-U.S. friction could further hobble global business activity.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4% at $5,340 a tonne, as of 0526 GMT, while the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) rose 0.2% to 43,890 yuan ($6,132.54) a tonne.

“The shape of the Chinese economy is better. The United States start to see less new infections and lots of European countries start to travel around. That’s a big relief,” said analyst Helen Lau of Argonaut Securities.

“But on the negative side, we don’t know yet to what extend the U.S. president will respond to the Hong Kong national security law,” Lau added.

Casting darker shadows over the trade dispute were reports that the United States is preparing to take action against top metals consumer China this week over its plan to impose a national security law on Hong Kong.

Earlier in the session, traders cheered prospects of a quick rebound in the global economy as more countries have been re-emerging from coronavirus shutdowns and as more developing COVID-19 vaccines are underway.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $1,521 a tonne, while nickel dropped 1.1% to $12,210 a tonne and zinc declined 1% to $1,962 a tonne.

* SHANGHAI PRICES: ShFE aluminium climbed 0.7% to 13,000 yuan a tonne, while nickel fell 1% to 100,040 yuan a tonne and zinc declined 0.6% to 16,235 yuan a tonne.

* LME: The London Metal Exchange plans to consult members on whether its rules need to be changed to guard against market abuse and insider trading.

* NICKEL: Australia’s New Century Resources Ltd said it was in talks with Brazilian miner Vale SA to buy its nickel and cobalt operations in New Caledonia.

