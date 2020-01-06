METALS-Copper rattled by soft China data and U.S.-Iran tensions

* Copper dips but remains near eight-month high

* Nickel touches lowest in close to four weeks (Adds official prices)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Copper eased on Monday as a survey showed slowing growth in China’s services sector while an escalation in tensions between the United States and Iran sapped demand for cyclical assets such as base metals.

But metals remain relatively resilient thanks to a sharp rise in oil prices, said Commerzbank analyst Daniel Briesemann, which would lift input costs for miners.

“Base metals have held up well but they will come under some pressure because of risk aversion,” Briesemann said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)slipped 0.2% to $6,118.50 a tonne in official trading rings but remained close to an eight-month high.

Iran said that it would retaliate against the United States after the killing of military commander Qassem Soleimani last week, sparking a wave of derisking in stocks and metals while gold, bonds and the yen jumped.

The downbeat reading of China’s services sector, which accounts for more than half of the top metal consumer’s economy, highlighted corporate concerns over subdued economic conditions.

POSITIONING: The net speculative long was 11% of open interest as at Thursday’s close, estimates by Marex Spectron showed.

TRADE DEAL: A Chinese delegation plans to visit Washington on Jan. 13 for the signing of a U.S.-China Phase 1 trade deal, the South China Morning Post reported on Sunday.

A thawing in trade relations between the two economic giants helped copper to climb more than 5% in December, though Commerzbank analysts said that subsequent negotiations on further partial agreements will prove “far more difficult because they will address sensitive issues”.

COPPER: Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals is considering investment of about $1 billion to lift output at Africa’s biggest copper mine in Zambia despite a feud with the state miner ZCCM-IH over project funding.

MIDDLE EAST: Copper prices have been hit by the U.S.-Iran situation and flight from market risk, Goldman Sachs said.

“Further escalation of geopolitical tensions has the potential to dampen economic activity and weaken base metals demand,” the bank’s analysts said, though they remain bullish on copper owing to depressed margins at smelters.

ALUMINIUM SPREADS: Cash aluminium deepened its discount to the three-month contract, pointing to plentiful supply. It stood at $31.59 a tonne, the deepest discount since mid-September. CMAL0-3

On-warrant inventories of aluminium in LME-approved warehouses rose to 938,650 tonnes. MALSTX-TOTAL

Aluminium was bid down 0.2% to $1,820 a tonne after jumping 1% in the previous session.

OTHER METALS: Zinc was bid up 0.5% to $2,318 a tonne, its highest in two weeks, lead lost 0.4% to $1,908, tin firmed 0.1% to $16,825 and nickel edged up by 0.5% to $13,820 after touching its lowest in nearly four weeks. (Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Tom Daly in Beijing Editing by Nick Macfie and David Goodman)