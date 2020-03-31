Market News
METALS-Copper rebounds as China's factories unexpectedly return to growth

    SINGAPORE, March 31 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on
Tuesday, with Shanghai copper touching a near two-week high, as
top consumer China surprisingly reported an expansion in factory
activities this month.
    The Purchasing Managers' Index for China rose to 52 in March
from the collapse to a record low of 35.7 in February, official
data showed, much higher than a Reuters poll' forecast of 45.0. 
            
    The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE)          rose as much as 2.2% to 39,600 yuan
($5,578.56) a tonne, its highest since March 18.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
        was up 1.5% to $4,838.50 a tonne, as of 0124 GMT,
reversing a streak of three straight losses.
    However, the longer-term outlook for copper, often used as a
gauge of the global economic health, is still seen under
pressure due to prolonged worldwide shutdowns to contain the
coronavirus pandemic.
    LME copper, despite the rally on Tuesday, was down 14.2% on
a monthly basis, on track for its worst monthly decline since
September 2011.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium         advanced 0.3% to
$1,535 a tonne, nickel         rose 0.4% to $11,365 a tonne,
zinc         was flat at $1,872 a tonne and lead        
increased 0.6% to $1,714 a tonne.
    * SHANGHAI PRICES: ShFE aluminium          rose 0.2% to
11,585 a tonne, nickel          increased 0.7% to 93,210 yuan a
tonne, zinc          rose 0.5% to 15,175 a tonne and lead
         advanced 1.4% to 13,900 yuan a tonne.
    * CHINA SERVICES: China's services activity expanded in
March after slumping to a record low the previous month,
official data showed.                 
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets managed a tentative rally after
European and U.S. equities stabilised, though buying for month
and quarter-end book balancing likely flattered the gains.
               
        
    DATA/EVENTS AHEAD (GMT)
    0600  UK       GDP YY, QQ                 Q4
    0645  France   CPI (EU Norm) Prelim YY    March
    0755  Germany  Unemployment Rate, Chg     March
    0900  EU       HICP Flash YY              March
    0900  EU       HICP-X F&E Flash YY        March
    1400  US       Consumer Confidence        March
        
($1 = 7.0986 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
