METALS-Copper rebounds as investors seek bargains, but trade tensions weigh

By Zandi Shabalala LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Copper rebounded on Tuesday as investors emboldened by solid supply-demand fundamentals sought bargains after tit-for-tat trade tariffs resumed between the United States and China triggered a fall in prices. China said on Monday it would impose higher tariffs on most U.S. imports on a revised $60 billion target list, hitting back at a U.S. tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, days after markets were expecting a trade deal. That helped to push assets considered risky such as metals lower on Monday. Benchmark copper added 0.7% to $6,054.50 per tonne by 1020 GMT, after touching a 15-week low hit in the previous session. "There is inherent uncertainty from a macro perspective but from a supply-demand basis this would be a buying opportunity," said Deutsche Bank analyst Nick Snowdon. "For the time being there will be a bit of caution until we see some stability in the trade war." TRADE WAR: China and the United States have the "ability and wisdom" to reach a trade deal that is good for both, China's top diplomat said, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he thought recent talks in Beijing would be successful. NORSK: In the cavernous chamber of Norsk Hydro's aluminium smelter on the Norwegian island of Karmoey, the magnetic forces are so strong they make heavy iron wrenches float out of the hands of workers. ELECTRIC VEHICLES: The United States faces stiff challenges as it moves to create its own electric vehicle supply chain, industry analysts say, with the extent of the country's metal reserves largely unknown and only a few facilities to process minerals and produce batteries. ZINC SPREADS: The premium of cash zinc over the 3-month contract MZN0-3 hit its highest since 1997 of $141 on Monday, signalling a lack of nearby supply. The zinc market is further stressed ahead of the expiry of the prime prompt date this week, with a dominant position holder of LME zinc warrants, LME data shows. <0#LME-WHL> However, zinc prices in the second half of 2019 are expected to drop as Chinese smelters' output will increase further in the second half of this year. COPPER DEFICIT: The copper market should see a deficit of 189,000 tonnes this year, widening to 250,000 tonnes in 2020, the International Copper Study Group said on Monday. PRICES: Three-month aluminium rose 1% to $1,826.50 per tonne, zinc advanced 1.3% to $2,601, lead also rebounded from a 33-month low on Monday to rise 0.2% to $1,789, tin increased 1.5% to $19,610 while nickel gained 0.5% to $11,835. (Additional Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Ed Osmond)