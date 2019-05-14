Market News
METALS-Copper rebounds as investors seek bargains, but trade tensions weigh

Zandi Shabalala

    LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Copper rebounded on Tuesday as
investors emboldened by solid supply-demand fundamentals sought
bargains after tit-for-tat trade tariffs resumed between the
United States and China triggered a fall in prices.
    China said on Monday it would impose higher tariffs on most
U.S. imports on a revised $60 billion target list, hitting back
at a U.S. tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese
goods, days after markets were expecting a trade deal.
                         
    That helped to push assets considered risky such as metals
lower on Monday. 
    Benchmark copper         added 0.7% to $6,054.50 per tonne
by 1020 GMT, after touching a 15-week low hit in the previous
session.
    "There is inherent uncertainty from a macro perspective but
from a supply-demand basis this would be a buying opportunity,"
said Deutsche Bank analyst Nick Snowdon. 
    "For the time being there will be a bit of caution until we
see some stability in the trade war."
    
    TRADE WAR: China and the United States have the "ability and
wisdom" to reach a trade deal that is good for both, China's top
diplomat said, as U.S. President Donald Trump said he thought
recent talks in Beijing would be successful.             
    NORSK: In the cavernous chamber of Norsk Hydro’s aluminium
smelter on the Norwegian island of Karmoey, the magnetic forces
are so strong they make heavy iron wrenches float out of the
hands of workers.
    ELECTRIC VEHICLES: The United States faces stiff challenges
as it moves to create its own electric vehicle supply chain,
industry analysts say, with the extent of the country’s metal
reserves largely unknown and only a few facilities to process
minerals and produce batteries. 
    ZINC SPREADS: The premium of cash zinc over the 3-month
contract MZN0-3 hit its highest since 1997 of $141 on Monday,
signalling a lack of nearby supply.
    The zinc market is further stressed ahead of the expiry of
the prime prompt date this week, with a dominant position holder
of LME zinc warrants, LME data shows. <0#LME-WHL>
    However, zinc prices in the second half of 2019 are expected
to drop as Chinese smelters' output will increase further in the
second half of this year.
    COPPER DEFICIT: The copper market should see a deficit of
189,000 tonnes this year, widening to 250,000 tonnes in 2020,
the International Copper Study Group said on Monday.
            
    PRICES: Three-month aluminium         rose 1% to $1,826.50
per tonne, zinc         advanced 1.3% to $2,601, lead        
also rebounded from a 33-month low on Monday to rise 0.2% to
$1,789, tin         increased 1.5% to $19,610 while nickel
gained 0.5% to $11,835.
    

    
