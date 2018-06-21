METALS-Copper rebounds from 3-wk low as China looks to spur growth

(Adds Philippines' mining review, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, June 21 (Reuters) - London copper rebounded from a three-week low on Thursday after China said it was eyeing cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other measures to spur economic growth, which could support copper demand in the world's top user. Nickel cut intraday gains, trading near its lows, after 23 of 27 Philippine mines passed a government review, reducing uncertainty about potential supply disruptions at the world's No.2 nickel ore supplier. China's state radio quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday that Beijing will use targeted reduction in RRR and other monetary policy tools to boost credit support for small firms and keep economic growth steady. "This suggests that a RRR cut may be imminent in the coming weeks, which could be supportive of market sentiment," Singapore bank OCBC said in a note. Fears of a full-blown trade war with the United States have magnified concerns about the outlook for China, the world's second-largest economy, following weaker-than-expected growth data for May. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.4 percent at $6,797 a tonne by 0705 GMT, recovering from Wednesday's low of $6,772, its weakest since May 30. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded August copper contract slipped 0.1 percent to 51,780 yuan ($7,960) a tonne. * NICKEL PRICES: LME nickel was last up 0.2 percent at $15,010 a tonne after rising as much as 1.5 percent intraday as it tracked gains in Chinese steel futures. Shanghai nickel closed 1.7 percent higher at 115,150 yuan, well off the day's peak of 116,230 yuan. * PHILIPPINES REVIEW: A Philippine government panel cleared 23 of 27 Philippine mines that were assessed for compliance with state regulations, a source familiar with the talks said. All 27 mines were ordered closed or suspended by former Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez in last year's crackdown. * TRADE ROW: China's commerce ministry accused the United States of being "capricious" over bilateral trade issues, and warned that the interests of U.S. workers and farmers ultimately will be hurt by Washington's penchant for brandishing "big sticks". * U.S. PROBE: The U.S. Commerce Department is investigating recent steel price hikes to determine whether some market participants are "illegitimately profiteering" from new tariffs, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. * COPPER SURPLUS: The global world refined copper market showed a 55,000 tonnes surplus in March, compared with a 87,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group said. * VEDANTA LEAK: Vedanta Ltd said a sulphuric acid leak from a tank at its southern Indian copper smelter was severe and inaction could lead to serious environmental consequences. BASE METALS PRICES 0705 GMT Three month LME copper 6797 Most active ShFE copper 51780 Three month LME aluminium 2167.5 Most active ShFE aluminium 14180 Three month LME zinc 2993 Most active ShFE zinc 23315 Three month LME lead 2406.5 Most active ShFE lead 19875 Three month LME nickel 15010 Most active ShFE nickel 115150 Three month LME tin 20450 Most active ShFE tin 145660 BASE METALS ARBITRAGE LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 264.92 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2213.84 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 174.36 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 371.01 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -152.82 ($1 = 6.5050 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Tom Hogue)