METALS-Copper rebounds on bargain hunting, jobs data, after steep fall

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Copper prices rebounded on Friday as investors scooped up material at lower prices after heavy losses the previous day on fears that strong U.S. economic data could spur tighter monetary policy.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) had gained 1.8% to $9,960 a tonne by 1400 GMT, having lost as much as 3.8% in the previous session.

It extended gains along with stock markets after U.S. jobs data came in weaker than expected, easing fears that the Federal Reserve would withdraw stimulus.

Copper hit a record peak of $10,747.50 last month, fuelled by optimism over global economic recovery and new demand from an expected green revolution including the shift to electric vehicles.

“It’s bouncing today because of bargain hunting. The overall attitude is still bullish for industrial metals and commodities in general,” said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke in Zurich.

“The fundamentals for industrial metals are good, but expectations have been excessive as to where prices should be based on the fundamental backdrop.”

In China, prices fell to their lowest in nearly six weeks, with the most-traded July copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropping as much as 3.6% to 70,470 yuan ($11,001) a tonne.

* Supporting the metals market was a weaker dollar index , which gave up earlier gains after the U.S. jobs data, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

* Russian metals producer Nornickel has resumed ore mining at the second of its two mines hit by flooding this year, it said on Friday.

* LME aluminium advanced 0.8% to $2,424 a tonne, zinc rose 0.5% to $2,999, lead dropped 0.9% to $2,153, nickel climbed 1% to $18,065 and tin jumped 2.7% to $30,785. ($1 = 6.4057 yuan)