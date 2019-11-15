Market News
METALS-Copper rebounds on fresh U.S.-China trade optimism

Mai Nguyen

    SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London snapped a five-session
losing streak on Friday as comments from a senior U.S. official that Washington
and Beijing are getting close to an interim trade pact lifted hopes of demand
for the metal, used as a gauge of economic health.
    The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement and talks
are "very constructive", White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, while
Beijing said they are holding "in-depth" discussions with Washington.
                        
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME)         was up 0.6% at
$5,848.50 a tonne, as of 0445 GMT. The contract is set for a weekly drop after
losing a combined 2.7% in the previous five sessions.
    "Despite the prospects of a 'phase one' deal being closer, we believe that
structural differences on a number of issues between the United States and China
will hamper any further progress in resolving the bilateral trade dispute until
at least after the U.S. Presidential elections in November 2020," said Fitch
Solutions in a note. 
    "Consequently, sentiment for base metals will remain weak in the coming
weeks and into 2020, particularly for copper and aluminium where the fundamental
picture continues to disappoint," they added.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER STOCKS: Copper stocks on LME-approved warehouses fell to a
five-month low, while inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE) picked up last month but are still down 43% from a 2019 peak in
March. MCUSTX-TOTAL CU-STX-SGH
    * LME PRICES: Aluminium         advanced 0.3% to $1,747 a tonne, zinc
        rose 0.6% to $2,409.50 a tonne, lead         increased 0.4% to $2,024 a
tonne and tin         was up 0.3% at $16,240 a tonne.
    * SHFE PRICES: ShFE's most-traded copper contract          dipped 0.1% to
46,930 yuan ($6,709.94) a tonne, tracking losses overnight in London, aluminium
         rose 0.1% to 13,845 yuan a tonne, nickel          dropped 2.5% to
118,350 yuan a tonne, while zinc          advanced 0.2% to 18,380 yuan a tonne.
    * ALUMINA: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd                      , known as
Chalco, is set to make its first shipment from Boffa's bauxite mine in Guinea by
early-December, an official from state parent company Chinalco said on Thursday.
            
    * INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia exported 8.85 million tonnes of nickel ore and
nickel products in October, up 0.7% from a month earlier, while Jan-Oct exports
fell 4% on-year to 73.2 million tonnes, official data showed.             
    * HONGQIAO: Top aluminium producer China Hongqiao Group           has hired
outgoing International Aluminium Institute secretary general Ron Knapp as an
international adviser from next year, Knapp told Reuters.             
    ($1 = 6.9941 yuan)

 (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
