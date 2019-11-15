METALS-Copper rebounds on fresh U.S.-China trade optimism

(Recasts, adds comments, details and updates prices) By Mai Nguyen SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Copper prices in London snapped a five-session losing streak on Friday as comments from a senior U.S. official that Washington and Beijing are getting close to an interim trade pact lifted hopes of demand for the metal, used as a gauge of economic health. The United States and China are getting close to a trade agreement and talks are "very constructive", White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said, while Beijing said they are holding "in-depth" discussions with Washington. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 0.6% at $5,848.50 a tonne, as of 0445 GMT. The contract is set for a weekly drop after losing a combined 2.7% in the previous five sessions. "Despite the prospects of a 'phase one' deal being closer, we believe that structural differences on a number of issues between the United States and China will hamper any further progress in resolving the bilateral trade dispute until at least after the U.S. Presidential elections in November 2020," said Fitch Solutions in a note. "Consequently, sentiment for base metals will remain weak in the coming weeks and into 2020, particularly for copper and aluminium where the fundamental picture continues to disappoint," they added. FUNDAMENTALS * COPPER STOCKS: Copper stocks on LME-approved warehouses fell to a five-month low, while inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) picked up last month but are still down 43% from a 2019 peak in March. MCUSTX-TOTAL CU-STX-SGH * LME PRICES: Aluminium advanced 0.3% to $1,747 a tonne, zinc rose 0.6% to $2,409.50 a tonne, lead increased 0.4% to $2,024 a tonne and tin was up 0.3% at $16,240 a tonne. * SHFE PRICES: ShFE's most-traded copper contract dipped 0.1% to 46,930 yuan ($6,709.94) a tonne, tracking losses overnight in London, aluminium rose 0.1% to 13,845 yuan a tonne, nickel dropped 2.5% to 118,350 yuan a tonne, while zinc advanced 0.2% to 18,380 yuan a tonne. * ALUMINA: Aluminum Corp of China Ltd , known as Chalco, is set to make its first shipment from Boffa's bauxite mine in Guinea by early-December, an official from state parent company Chinalco said on Thursday. * INDONESIA NICKEL: Indonesia exported 8.85 million tonnes of nickel ore and nickel products in October, up 0.7% from a month earlier, while Jan-Oct exports fell 4% on-year to 73.2 million tonnes, official data showed. * HONGQIAO: Top aluminium producer China Hongqiao Group has hired outgoing International Aluminium Institute secretary general Ron Knapp as an international adviser from next year, Knapp told Reuters. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or PRICES Three month LME copper Most active ShFE copper Three month LME aluminium Most active ShFE aluminium Three month LME zinc Most active ShFE zinc Three month LME lead Most active ShFE lead Three month LME nickel Most active ShFE nickel Three month LME tin Most active ShFE tin ARBS ($1 = 6.9941 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)