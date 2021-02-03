METALS-Copper rebounds on short-covering and receding China concerns

(Updates with official prices)

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Copper rebounded after three days of losses as some bearish investors cancelled their positions, partly because of receding concerns over tight liquidity in top metals consumer China.

China last week refrained from making its usual liquidity injections, but a central banker said in an article seen on Wednesday that liquidity would remain ample.

Investors are expecting China to cool credit growth and scale back fiscal stimulus this year to help to stabilise debt.

“The market has been trying to come to terms with that cash squeeze we saw in China last week, but there are some signs now that the squeeze has eased,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“The market is pausing, trying to gauge whether we’ve hit a peak in terms of Chinese activity and demand after that massive injection of stimulus into the economy last year.”

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) added 0.6% to $7,821 a tonne in official trading.

Some investors bought copper to cancel their short positions after it held above a technical support area at $7,675-$7,700, Hansen added.

Wednesday’s LME options expiry also played a part, broker Marex Spectron said in a note.

* On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded March copper contract dropped as much as 1.3% to 56,860 yuan ($8,804.31) a tonne, its lowest in eight weeks, dented by demand concerns ahead of China’s Lunar New Year holiday over Feb. 11-17.

A recent coronavirus upsurge in China dampened economic activity in January, in both manufacturing and the services sector.

* LME cash copper was last at a $10 a tonne premium over the three-month contract CMCU0-3, a level not seen since September 2020, indicating tight supply in LME inventories.

* LME aluminium was little changed in official activity at $1,972 a tonne, zinc gained 1.5% to $2,607.50 and nickel shed 0.2% to $17,663.

Lead rose 0.3% to $2,022 after touching a two-week low of $2,001 while tin slipped 0.3% to $22,915.

