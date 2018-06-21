FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 2:22 AM / in 2 hours

METALS-Copper recovers from three-week low as China eyes policy support

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

 (Adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    By Manolo Serapio Jr
    MANILA, June 21 (Reuters) - London copper rebounded from a
three-week low on Thursday after China said it was eyeing cuts
in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other measures to
spur economic growth, which could support copper demand in the
world's top user.
    Nickel prices in London and Shanghai also jumped, supported
by gains in Chinese steel futures.
    China's state radio quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on
Wednesday that Beijing will use targeted reduction in RRR and
other monetary policy tools to boost credit support for small
firms and keep economic growth steady.
    "This suggests that a RRR cut may be imminent in the coming
weeks, which could be supportive of market sentiment," Singapore
bank OCBC said in a note.
    Fears of a full-blown trade war with the United States have
magnified concerns about the outlook for the world's
second-largest economy, following weaker-than-expected growth
data for May.
    Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1 percent at $6,839.50 a tonne by 0128 GMT, recovering from
Wednesday's low of $6,772, its weakest since May 30. On the
Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded August copper
contract gained 0.2 percent to 51,930 yuan ($8,011) a
tonne.
    
    * NICKEL PRICES: LME nickel rose 1.3 percent to
$15,175 a tonne and climbed 2.5 percent to 116,050 yuan in
Shanghai, outperforming other base metals.
    * COPPER SURPLUS: The global world refined copper market
showed a 55,000 tonnes surplus in March, compared with a 87,000
tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group
said.
    * VEDANTA LEAK: Vedanta Ltd said a sulphuric acid
leak from a tank at its southern Indian copper smelter was
severe and inaction could lead to serious environmental
consequences.
    * EU TARIFFS: The European Union will begin charging import
duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products on Friday, in
response to U.S tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminium early
this month, the European Commission said.
    * U.S. PROBE: The U.S. Commerce Department is investigating
recent steel price hikes to determine whether some market
participants are "illegitimately profiteering" from new tariffs,
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said.
    * ALUMINIUM OUTPUT: Global primary aluminium output in May
rose to 5.441 million tonnes from a revised 5.303 million tonnes
in April, International Aluminium Institute data showed.

    * RUSAL: Sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal
 restarted production at its Friguia alumina refinery
in Guinea on Wednesday after a six-year pause, the West African
country's mines minister said.
    * U.S. DATA: U.S. home sales unexpectedly fell for the
second straight month in May as an acute shortage of properties
on the market pushed house prices to a record high.
    * MARKETS: The dollar hovered near an 11-month high against
a basket of currencies, supported by a rise in U.S. yields,
while Asian shares were subdued.    
            
                                                      0209 GMT
 Three month LME copper                                 6839.5
 Most active ShFE copper                                 51930
 Three month LME aluminium                                2176
 Most active ShFE aluminium                              14195
 Three month LME zinc                                     3016
 Most active ShFE zinc                                   23505
 Three month LME lead                                     2420
 Most active ShFE lead                                   20035
 Three month LME nickel                                  15175
 Most active ShFE nickel                                116050
 Three month LME tin                                     20625
 Most active ShFE tin                                   146830
                                                              
                                                              
 LME/SHFE COPPER                   LMESHFCUc3            266.5
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM                LMESHFALc3         -2220.11
 LME/SHFE ZINC                     LMESHFZNc3           280.38
 LME/SHFE LEAD                     LMESHFPBc3           508.59
 LME/SHFE NICKEL                   LMESHFNIc3           -618.2
    
($1 = 6.4824 Chinese yuan)

    
 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
