METALS-Copper recovers from three-week low as China eyes policy support

(Adds analyst comment, updates prices) By Manolo Serapio Jr MANILA, June 21 (Reuters) - London copper rebounded from a three-week low on Thursday after China said it was eyeing cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other measures to spur economic growth, which could support copper demand in the world's top user. Nickel prices in London and Shanghai also jumped, supported by gains in Chinese steel futures. China's state radio quoted a cabinet meeting as saying on Wednesday that Beijing will use targeted reduction in RRR and other monetary policy tools to boost credit support for small firms and keep economic growth steady. "This suggests that a RRR cut may be imminent in the coming weeks, which could be supportive of market sentiment," Singapore bank OCBC said in a note. Fears of a full-blown trade war with the United States have magnified concerns about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy, following weaker-than-expected growth data for May. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1 percent at $6,839.50 a tonne by 0128 GMT, recovering from Wednesday's low of $6,772, its weakest since May 30. On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, the most-traded August copper contract gained 0.2 percent to 51,930 yuan ($8,011) a tonne. * NICKEL PRICES: LME nickel rose 1.3 percent to $15,175 a tonne and climbed 2.5 percent to 116,050 yuan in Shanghai, outperforming other base metals. * COPPER SURPLUS: The global world refined copper market showed a 55,000 tonnes surplus in March, compared with a 87,000 tonnes surplus in February, the International Copper Study Group said. * VEDANTA LEAK: Vedanta Ltd said a sulphuric acid leak from a tank at its southern Indian copper smelter was severe and inaction could lead to serious environmental consequences. * EU TARIFFS: The European Union will begin charging import duties of 25 percent on a range of U.S. products on Friday, in response to U.S tariffs imposed on EU steel and aluminium early this month, the European Commission said. * U.S. PROBE: The U.S. Commerce Department is investigating recent steel price hikes to determine whether some market participants are "illegitimately profiteering" from new tariffs, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said. * ALUMINIUM OUTPUT: Global primary aluminium output in May rose to 5.441 million tonnes from a revised 5.303 million tonnes in April, International Aluminium Institute data showed. * RUSAL: Sanctions-hit Russian aluminium producer Rusal restarted production at its Friguia alumina refinery in Guinea on Wednesday after a six-year pause, the West African country's mines minister said. * U.S. DATA: U.S. home sales unexpectedly fell for the second straight month in May as an acute shortage of properties on the market pushed house prices to a record high. * MARKETS: The dollar hovered near an 11-month high against a basket of currencies, supported by a rise in U.S. yields, while Asian shares were subdued. 0209 GMT Three month LME copper 6839.5 Most active ShFE copper 51930 Three month LME aluminium 2176 Most active ShFE aluminium 14195 Three month LME zinc 3016 Most active ShFE zinc 23505 Three month LME lead 2420 Most active ShFE lead 20035 Three month LME nickel 15175 Most active ShFE nickel 116050 Three month LME tin 20625 Most active ShFE tin 146830 LME/SHFE COPPER LMESHFCUc3 266.5 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM LMESHFALc3 -2220.11 LME/SHFE ZINC LMESHFZNc3 280.38 LME/SHFE LEAD LMESHFPBc3 508.59 LME/SHFE NICKEL LMESHFNIc3 -618.2 ($1 = 6.4824 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Richard Pullin)