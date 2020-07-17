METALS-Copper steady but virus fears and U.S.-China friction weigh

* Copper close to two-year peak

* Analysts see fair price around $6,000

* GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates prices)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Copper hovered near its highest in two years on Friday, supported by supply disruptions, though souring U.S.-China relations and rising coronavirus infections kept gains in check.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $6,474 a tonne in official trading but could yet snap an eight-week winning streak.

The industrial metal, also seen as a bellwether for economic health, rallied to its highest in nearly 25 months on Monday at $6,633 a tonne on supply worries in top producer Chile.

But analysts say the price might be overheating and see fair value around $6,000 a tonne.

“On the fundamental side, copper has gotten ahead of itself and I think this is a warranted pullback,” said Colin Hamilton, managing director of commodities research at BMO Capital Markets.

CORONAVIRUS: The United States shattered its daily record for coronavirus infections on Thursday, reporting more than 77,000 new cases as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period rose by nearly 1,000, according to a Reuters tally.

TRADE TENSIONS: U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration was considering a ban on travel to the United States for all members of the Chinese Communist Party and their families.

POSITIONING: Large holdings of copper warrants and cash contracts have fuelled concerns about nearby supply on the LME market. <0#LME-WHC> SPREADS: The concerns can also be seen in the premium for cash copper over the three-month contract, which is at $1.25 a tonne, compared with a discount of $30 a month ago. CMCU0-3

RIO TINTO: The global miner said that total mined copper production reached 132,800 tonnes in the three months to June 30, beating a consensus forecast of 114,000 tonnes.

OTHER METALS: Aluminium dropped 1% to $1,654.50 a tonne, zinc fell 1.1% to $2,200.50, lead lost 0.8% to $1,833.50, tin eased by 0.2% to $17,340 and nickel was down 1% at $13,320. (Reporting by Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman)