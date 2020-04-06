METALS-Copper rises as Chilean miners consider output cut

SINGAPORE, April 6 (Reuters) - London copper prices rose on Monday as companies in top producer Chile consider output cuts at a time when the country has taken strict measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1% to $4,893.50 a tonne by 0217 GMT, while aluminium was unchanged at $1,481.50, nickel advanced 0.2% to $11,265 a tonne, zinc increased 0.6% to $1,892.50 a tonne and lead was up 0.8% at $1,670 a tonne.

The realities of the coronavirus were forcing companies to weigh tough decisions, Chile mining trade union Sonami said, adding “a decrease in production is already being contemplated in some companies.”

FUNDAMENTALS

* PHILIPPINE NICKEL: Nickel Asia Corp, the Philippines’ largest nickel ore miner and exporter, said its two units in Surigao del Norte province will resume ore shipments as the local government has allowed mining operations to resume.

* CHALCO: Aluminum Corp of China,, known as Chalco, will consider carrying out maintenance or even shuttering some aluminium production facilities as well as cutting alumina output because of current low prices, a company executive said on Friday.

* RECESSION: The global recession that economists polled by Reuters say is under way will be deeper than thought a few weeks ago due to the coronavirus pandemic, although most are clinging to hopes for a swift rebound.

* CHINA HOLIDAY: The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed on Monday for a one-day holiday in China.

MARKETS NEWS

* Oil prices skidded after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.

