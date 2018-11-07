Company News
November 7, 2018 / 12:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

METALS-Copper rises as Democrat victories in U.S. weaken the dollar

Peter Hobson

3 Min Read

 (Updates throughout, moves dateline from SINGAPORE)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday
after gains by the opposition Democrats in U.S. elections cast
doubt on further tax cuts, weakening the dollar and making
metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.    
    Benchmark copper         on the London Metal Exchange (LME)
was up 0.6 percent at $6,193.50 a tonne at 1046 GMT.
    "In the short term metals are getting some benefit from the
weakening dollar," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar.
             
    But he said prices over the longer term depended on the
outcome of a U.S.-China trade dispute and its effect on global
growth, and that further U.S. tax cuts or other economic
stimulus would have lifted metals demand.
    Aside from a brief dip below $6,000 a tonne last week,
copper has traded in a range between around $6,100 and $6,350 a
tonne since late September. 
    On Wednesday copper was struggling to overcome its
technically important 100-day moving average at $6,204.
      
    U.S. ELECTION: Donald Trump faced greater restraints on his
presidency after Democrats won control of the U.S. House of
Representatives and pledged to hold him accountable after a
tumultuous two years in the White House.             
    MARKETS/DOLLAR: After the elections, Wall Street was set for
a modestly higher open and global stocks rose, but the outcome
sent the dollar and Treasury yields sharply lower.            
             
    COPPER STOCKS: In a sign that supply of copper is tight,
on-warrant stocks available to the market in LME-registered
warehouses fell to 94,175 tonnes from more than 340,000 tonnes
in March. MCUSTX-TOTAL
    SPREAD: The premium for cash copper over the three month
contract MCU0-3, meanwhile, at $26 signals a shortage of
nearby supply. Since mid-2016 cash copper has tended to trade at
a discount. 
    CHINA: China's exports are expected to have expanded at a
healthy clip in October as businesses frontloaded orders before
higher U.S. tariffs set in at the turn of the year, a Reuters
poll showed.             
    Concerns that a trade war with Washington could damage
growth in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, helped
push metals prices sharply lower from peaks earlier this year. 
    YUAN: In a sign that authorities may be stepping up
interventions to keep the yuan from weakening, China's foreign
exchange reserves fell more than expected to an 18-month low in
October.             
    ALUMINA: China's exports of aluminium raw material alumina
last month were roughly equal to September's bumper volumes, the
president of Aluminum Corp of China                       said.
    PRICES: Aluminium         was up 1.1 percent at $1,972 a
tonne, zinc         was 0.9 percent lower at $2,479, lead
        had risen 0.9 percent to $1,926.50, tin         was up
0.2 percent at $19,085 and nickel         had slipped 0.4
percent to $11,730.

    
 (Additional reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Adrian Croft)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.