METALS-Copper rises as dollar eases, trade talks loom

* GRAPHIC-2019 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Updates throughout, changes dateline from SINGAPORE)

By Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - Copper and most other industrial metals inched higher on Friday, boosted by a retreat in the dollar and hopes that a meeting between the United States and China could help ease damaging trade tensions.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.2 percent to $6,319 a tonne by 1113 GMT, on track for a 1.5 percent weekly decline.

The metal used in power and construction hit its lowest since March 28 on Thursday on a strong U.S. dollar and worries over the outlook for the global economy.

“The dollar has been pretty strong lately which has been quite a drag, and that has now reversed a bit,” Capital Economics analyst Ross Strachan said.

“The market generally is fairly quiet, awaiting the GDP numbers which will be of interest especially with the levels of uncertainty in the United States,” he added.

He said metals markets were mostly pricing in a resolution to a long-standing trade conflict between China and the United States as the world’s two largest economies prepare for talks.

The dollar index eased versus a basket of six major currencies on Friday but stayed near its two-year peak ahead of U.S. GDP figures later in the day.

A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated metals cheaper for buyers with other currencies.

“We believe prices will witness limited upside in the coming weeks unless a U.S.-China trade deal is finally struck, as concerns over global growth continue,” Fitch Solutions said in a report.

LME STOCKS: Total copper inventories in LME-approved warehouses have jumped more than 70 percent since mid-March to 195,900 tonnes. MCUSTX-TOTAL

SHANGHAI STOCKS: Aluminium inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange AL-STX-SGH fell to the lowest since October 2017 at 638,030 tonnes, while copper stocks CU-STX-SGH hit a two-month low of 219,679 tonnes.

SPREADS: The premium of cash zinc over the three-month contract has been steadily rising this year to reach about $120 on Friday, showing low availability of supplies in LME-approved warehouses. CMZN0-3

COPPER OUTPUT: Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s copper output fell 18 percent to around 340,000 tonnes in the first quarter, while Anglo American’s production rose by 4 percent to 161,100 tonnes.

GLENCORE/AURELIA: Australian miner Aurelia Metals Ltd said it was in talks about a possible acquisition of Glencore’s CSA copper mine in the state of New South Wales.

PRICES: Aluminium was the sole decliner, falling 0.5 percent to $1,848 per tonne, while zinc leapt 1.6 percent to $2,785, lead climbed 0.6 percent to $1,943, tin was steady at $19,840, and nickel inched up 0.1 percent to $12,340.