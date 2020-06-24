METALS-Copper rises as supply risks mount

SINGAPORE, June 24 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Wednesday as increasing cases of the novel coronavirus in South America added to rising supply risks of the red metal in its biggest producing region.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $5,919 a tonne by 0211 GMT, while the most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) advanced 0.5% to 47,870 yuan ($6,777.00) a tonne.

Miner BHP Group Ltd announced stricter health protocols after virus cases at the world’s largest copper mine Escondida reached 150, while the Chilean government imposed lockdowns for the mines-heavy Antofagasta region from Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Chilean state miner Codelco announced stricter safety measures and suspended some construction projects after two workers died from COVID-19.

Better-than-expected European Purchasing Managers’ Indexes and improving U.S. housing and business activity data also boosted sentiment.

But gains were capped on fears or a second wave after cases surged in the United States and South America.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME zinc rose 0.3% to $2,045.50 a tonne and lead advanced 0.5% to $1,755 a tonne. In Shanghai, aluminium fell 0.4% to 13,610 yuan a tonne and zinc dropped 1% to 16,750 yuan a tonne.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks were expected to come under pressure, as a spike in new coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment, although U.S. assurances the China trade deal was intact and upbeat economic data provided some reasons for optimism.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0645 France Business Climate Mfg June

0800 Germany Ifo Business Climate New June

0800 Germany Ifo Curr Conditions New June

0800 Germany Ifo Expectations New June

1300 Germany Federal Economy Minister gives a news

conference on Germany’s economic situation

and its position as a business location in

international competition