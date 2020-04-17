METALS-Copper rises as Trump unveils plans to reopen economy

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump laid out plans to reopen the world’s biggest economy, helping alleviate some worries over the prospects of a steep global recession.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 1.6% to $5,222 a tonne, its highest since March 17.
On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the most-traded copper contract gained 2% to 42,320 yuan ($5,979.26) a tonne by 0130 GMT.
Trump proposed guidelines for U.S. states to emerge from the shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process.
The International Monetary Fund expected Asia’s growth this year in Asia to grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, in addition to its forecast of a 3.0% cut in global economy during 2020 – the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.
Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.
Prices were also boosted by miner Rio Tinto Ltd cutting its 2020 full-year forecast for mined copper output to 475,000-520,000 tonnes, from an earlier estimate of 530,000-570,000 tonnes.
* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $1,522 a tonne, nickel was up 0.7% to $11,855 a tonne, zinc advanced 1% to $1,958 a tonne and tin jumped 2.9% to $15,395 a tonne.
* SHFE PRICES: Shanghai aluminium rose 1.1% to 12,155 yuan a tonne, nickel was up 1.1% to 97,370 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 1.6% to 16,185 yuan a tonne.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or
* Asian stocks looked set to bounce to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.
0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY March
0200 China Industrial Output YY March
0200 China Retail Sales YY March
0200 China GDP YY Q1
0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY March
The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual
spring meeting with the World Bank virtually
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
$1 = 7.0778 yuan Reporting by Mai Nguyen; editing by Uttaresh.V