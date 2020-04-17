METALS-Copper rises as Trump unveils plans to reopen economy

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump laid out plans to reopen the world’s biggest economy, helping alleviate some worries over the prospects of a steep global recession.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose as much as 1.6% to $5,222 a tonne, its highest since March 17.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE), the most-traded copper contract gained 2% to 42,320 yuan ($5,979.26) a tonne by 0130 GMT.

Trump proposed guidelines for U.S. states to emerge from the shutdown in a staggered, three-stage process.

The International Monetary Fund expected Asia’s growth this year in Asia to grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, in addition to its forecast of a 3.0% cut in global economy during 2020 – the steepest downturn since the Great Depression.

Copper is often used as a gauge of global economic health.

Prices were also boosted by miner Rio Tinto Ltd cutting its 2020 full-year forecast for mined copper output to 475,000-520,000 tonnes, from an earlier estimate of 530,000-570,000 tonnes.

FUNDAMENTALS

* OTHER PRICES: LME aluminium rose 0.6% to $1,522 a tonne, nickel was up 0.7% to $11,855 a tonne, zinc advanced 1% to $1,958 a tonne and tin jumped 2.9% to $15,395 a tonne.

* SHFE PRICES: Shanghai aluminium rose 1.1% to 12,155 yuan a tonne, nickel was up 1.1% to 97,370 yuan a tonne and zinc advanced 1.6% to 16,185 yuan a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian stocks looked set to bounce to recover towards a one-month high as investors, following Wall Street’s lead overnight, sought silver linings in a run of data that showed the world is in its worst recession in decades.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0200 China Urban Investment (YTD) YY March

0200 China Industrial Output YY March

0200 China Retail Sales YY March

0200 China GDP YY Q1

0900 EU HICP Final MM, YY March

The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual

spring meeting with the World Bank virtually

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin