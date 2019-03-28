METALS-Copper rises as U.S.-China trade talks begin in Beijing

(Updates throughout, moves dateline from BEIJING)

By Peter Hobson

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Thursday as the threat of disruption at a mine in Peru underlined fears that the market is undersupplied, while investors waited for news from U.S.-China trade talks starting in Beijing.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.5 percent to $6,366.50 a tonne at 1113 GMT, edging up towards last week’s 8-1/2 month high of $6,555.50.

Protests at Las Bambas in Peru showed no sign of abating days after the mine’s operator, China’s MMG, warned it could declare force majeure on contracts.

Stockpiles of copper in LME-registered warehouses, meanwhile, at 169,950 tonnes slipped back towards 11-year lows below 120,000 tonnes reached earlier this month. MCUSTX-TOTAL

However, in China, the world’s largest consumer of industrial metals, stockpiles in Shanghai Futures Exchange warehouses were sharply higher at 269,172 tonnes following a seasonal lull in demand. CU-STX-SGH

A Reuters poll showed factory activity likely contracted for a fourth straight month in March, suggesting weaker Chinese demand for raw materials.

“The LME looks tight but the Chinese market is looking pretty well supplied for the moment,” said ING analyst Warren Patterson.

Any resolution of the U.S.-China trade talks could push prices higher, he added. Metals prices fell sharply last year when the dispute began.

TRADE TALKS: China will expand market access for foreign banks and securities and insurance companies, especially in its financial services sector, Premier Li Keqiang said as senior U.S. officials arrived in Beijing.

COPPER WARRANTS/SPREAD: One entity held more than 90 percent of copper warrants on the LME. But a $1 premium for cash copper over the three-month contact suggested traders were having little difficulty accessing metal. <0#LME-WHL> MCU0-3

CHINA IMPORT PREMIUMS: Chinese copper import premiums fell to $55.50, nearing a two-year low of $52.50 reached earlier in March. SMM-CUYP-CN

COPPER TC/RCs: China’s top copper smelters lowered their floor treatment and refining charges (TC/RC) for the second quarter of 2019 by more than 20 percent, sources said, indicating a tighter copper concentrate market.

JIANGXI: China’s Jiangxi Copper plans to produce 1.44 million tonnes of copper cathode in 2019, up 1.4 percent from last year’s target of 1.42 million tonnes.

DEFICIT: The 24 million tonne a year copper market saw a deficit of 387,000 tonnes last year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said. Analysts expect another shortfall this year.

OTHER METALS: LME aluminium was flat at $1,911.50 a tonne, zinc had also barely budged at $2,886, nickel was down 0.7 percent at $12,970, lead rose 0.8 percent to $2,024 and tin was 0.1 percent lower at 21,320.