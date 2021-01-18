METALS-Copper rises as upbeat China economic performance lifts demand outlook

(Updates prices, adds quotes)

HANOI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Copper prices advanced on Monday as traders bet on prospects of improved demand after top metals consumer China posted stronger-than-expected growth and solid industrial output data.

China’s economy grew 6.5% in the previous quarter, faster than the 6.1% forecasts by economists in a Reuters poll, ending a rough coronavirus-striken 2020 in remarkably good shape and remained solidly poised to expand further this year.

The country’s industrial production also rose at a faster-than-expected rate, up 7.3% in December 2020 from a year earlier and hitting the highest since March 2019.

“Copper turned higher after Chinese data on Monday confirmed the strong economic recovery at the world’s top metals consumer,” said commodities broker Anna Stablum at Marex Spectron in a note.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.9% to $8,023 a tonne by 0629 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange edged up 0.1% to 59,270 yuan ($9,140.68) a tonne.

LME aluminium advanced 0.2% to $1,995.50 a tonne and nickel increased 1.2% to $18,220 a tonne. ShFE aluminium edged up 0.5% to 14,930 yuan a tonne and nickel increased 0.5% to 134,970 yuan a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* China produced 37.08 million tonnes of aluminium in 2020, setting an annual record as smelters cashed in on soaring prices, with December output also hitting a monthly all-time high even as the rally cooled.

