METALS-Copper rises for 3rd day on China's stimulus measures

    SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Jan 17 (Reuters) - London copper prices
rose for a third straight session on Thursday as China's move to
inject liquidity into the financial system boosted expectations
of higher demand in the world's top industrial metals consumer. 
    The People's Bank of China is injecting 250 billion yuan 
($37 billion) through seven-day reverse bond repurchase
agreements and 150 billion yuan through 28-day reverse repos,
traders said.
    Shanghai copper has flipped into backwardation amid a
promise of value-added tax (VAT) cuts in China, which has
increased near-term demand for physical copper in the world's
top consumer of the metal, Jinrui Futures said in a note.

    The tax reductions are not expected to be formalised until
March but Jinrui Futures said their implementation could result
in a 400 yuan a tonne boost to the ShFE copper price for every
percentage point VAT decrease.
    Refinitiv Eikon data shows a 10 yuan a tonne contango
between the March and April ShFE copper contracts but a 130 yuan
a tonne backwardation from April to May.
            
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * COPPER: Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
 was up 0.1 percent at $5,987 a tonne by 0512 GMT, while
the most-traded March contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
 ended the morning up 0.5 percent at 47,410 yuan 
($7,006.68) a tonne.
    * ZINC: The metal used to galvanise steel rose as much as
1.8 percent to 20,960 yuan a tonne, its highest since
Dec. 12. "Spec positioning is largely flat now on our estimates
on both LME and ShFE" zinc, Marex Spectron said in a note.
    * ALUMINIUM: Aluminium led the rest of the LME
complex lower, falling 0.7 percent to $1,846.50 a tonne after
the U.S. Senate on Wednesday rejected legislation to keep
sanctions on companies linked to Russian oligarch Oleg
Deripaska, including aluminium firm Rusal.  
    * ALCOA: Top U.S. aluminum producer Alcoa Corp beat
Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, buoyed
by strength in its alumina segment, but shares slipped after the
company did not provide a closely watched profit measure for the
full year. 
    MARKETS NEWS    
    * Asian share markets faltered on Thursday as unease over
China's economic outlook eroded early gains, though an
anti-climactic end to the latest chapter in the Brexit saga did
offer sterling a moment's peace.    
        
    PRICES   
 BASE METALS PRICES                       0532 GMT
 Three month LME copper                     5975.5
 Most active ShFE copper                     47390
 Three month LME aluminium                  1846.5
 Most active ShFE aluminium                  13410
 Three month LME zinc                       2493.5
 Most active ShFE zinc                       20865
 Three month LME lead                       1965.5
 Most active ShFE lead                       17605
 Three month LME nickel                      11565
 Most active ShFE nickel                     92990
 Three month LME tin                         20560
 Most active ShFE tin                       148130
                                                  
                                                  
 LME/SHFE COPPER              LMESHFCUc3    405.38
 LME/SHFE ALUMINIUM           LMESHFALc3  -1078.13
                                          
 LME/SHFE ZINC                LMESHFZNc3    679.26
 LME/SHFE LEAD                LMESHFPBc3   1413.06
 LME/SHFE NICKEL              LMESHFNIc3    1462.8
                                          
   
($1 = 6.7664 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Naveen Thukral in SINGAPORE and Tom Daly in
BEIJING; editing by Richard Pullin)
