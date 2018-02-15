METALS--Copper rises for a 4th day to a 10-day high on weaker dollar, growth outlook

MELBOURNE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - London copper rose for a fourth day to the highest in 10 days on Thursday, supported by a decline in the dollar and robust prospects for global growth. FUNDAMENTALS * London Metal Exchange copper rose by 0.3 percent to $7,186.50 a tonne by 0245 GMT. Prices have risen for a fourth straight session, gaining 6.4 percent during this period. Copper earlier climbed as high as $7,195, the highest since Feb. 5. * SHFE: The Shanghai Futures Exchange was closed for the Lunar New Year holiday. Markets will reopen on Thursday Feb. 22. * DOLLAR: The dollar extended its losses against the yen and hit a fresh 15-month low on Thursday, with market participants bracing for further near-term weakness in the U.S. currency. * DEMAND: Strong exports drove robust growth in Germany at the end of last year while inflation stayed subdued in January, adding to signs that Europe's biggest economy is on track to extend its upswing well into 2018. * COPPER SUPPLY: Chilean mining company Antofagasta received environmental approval for a major $1.1 billion revamp of its Los Pelambres copper mine, the regional government of Coquimbo said on Wednesday. The three-stage infrastructure upgrade, unveiled in 2016, seeks to maintain the mine's copper output at approximately 400,000 tonnes of copper annually. * ZAMBIA MINING: The president of major copper producer Zambia Edgar Lungu appointed new finance and mining ministers in a reshuffle on Wednesday that included changes in numerous other departments as well. * ORDERS: Japan's core machinery orders tumbled in December at the fastest pace in more than three years and companies expect orders to rise only marginally in January to March, raising concerns that recent gains in capital expenditure will taper off. * For the top stories in metals and other news, click or MARKETS NEWS * Asian stocks gained on Thursday after Wall Street brushed aside strong U.S. inflation data and surged, a counterintuitive move that also saw the dollar pinned at two-week lows even as Treasury yields jumped in anticipation of a quicker pace of U.S. interest rate hikes. DATA/EVENTS 1000 Euro zone Eurostat trade Dec 1330 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1330 U.S. Philly Fed business index Feb 1330 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Feb 1415 U.S. Industrial production Jan 1500 U.S. NAHB housing market index Feb PRICES BASE METALS PRICES 0253 GMT Three month LME copper 7189.5 Most active ShFE copper 0 Three month LME aluminium 2188 Most active ShFE aluminium 0 Three month LME zinc 3560.5 Most active ShFE zinc 0 Three month LME lead 2589.5 Most active ShFE lead 0 Three month LME nickel 14155 Most active ShFE nickel 0 Three month LME tin 21555 Most active ShFE tin 0 (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)