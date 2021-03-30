METALS-Copper rises in tepid trade as investors eye Chinese demand

HANOI, March 30 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose on Tuesday, rebounding from a fall in the previous session, as demand in top consumer China ahead of a seasonally-strong consumption season lifted prices.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.4% to $8,902 a tonne by 0324 GMT, while the most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange advanced 0.1% to 66,490 yuan ($10,119.78) a tonne.

Aiding prices were Chinese demand ahead of a seasonally-strong second quarter and low treatment charges for copper concentrate amid limited mined supplies.

Investors also eye details later this week of a large U.S. infrastructure bill that could boost metals demand.

LME copper was been trading in range-bound for most of March, easing 2% so far this month, as rising exchange inventories and falling premiums in China pressured a price rally that pushed prices to near a record high in February. MCUSTX-TOTALCU-STX-SGHSMM-CUYP-CN

* LME aluminium edged down 0.1% at $2,263 a tonne, nickel rose 0.7% to $16,325 a tonne and zinc fell 0.3% to $2,822.50 a tonne.

* ShFe aluminium declined 0.5% to 17,355 yuana tonne while lead rose 2.3% to 15,410 yuan a tonne.

* China’s Jiangxi Copper Co, aimed to boost copper cathode output by 5.3% year-on-year to 1.73 million tonnes in 2021.

* Asian shares were mixed as global investors shook off worries about a hedge fund default that roiled global banking stocks overnight, while rekindled concerns about inflation pushed bond yields higher.

